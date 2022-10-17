In 2009. I was interviewed by Der Spiegel: The world was gripped with the fears of swine flu. And in the interview with SPIEGEL, I spoke about the dangerous fear-mongering, misguided, money-driven research and why we should all be washing our hands a lot more often.

SPIEGEL: But every year, there are 10,000 to 30,000 influenza deaths in Germany alone. Influenza is the deadliest infectious disease in the western world…

Jefferson: Wait a minute! These numbers are nothing but estimates. But first and foremost, you have to distinguish between influenza-like infections and true influenza. The symptoms – sudden high fever, aching limbs, respiratory symptoms, possibly bronchitis and pneumonia – are the same for both. But only true influenza is actually caused by influenza viruses. influenza infections, on the other hand, are caused by over 200 different pathogens. However, the figures for so-called influenza deaths always include deaths caused by all these other pathogens. If an old person di…