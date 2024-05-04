We received several private and public messages of support for what we are doing - for which we thank the originators.

Several however have remarked that they need a bit of time to assimilate the fare.

There is a lot on the plate, and a lot more to come. So we have decided that tomorrow we will do the Week in Numbers, with a few jokes thrown in here and there to relax you all.

Something like: what’s the smallest book in the library? The MEDSAFE book of straight answers.

For Monday we are planning a round up of the first eight Comirnaty posts and then we kick off with the 9 series. No, it’s not a car, nor the lines in the epidemiology knowledge book of the former chair of Public Health England. It’s not another variant nor is it the number of WhatsApp messages deleted in a minute by Scottish officials.

The 9 series: 9, 9a, 9b and so on will report the pharmacokinetics (PK) or bio distribution studies of the vehicles delivering Comirnaty, the so called lipo nano particles or LNPs which have been the subject of much debate and we will also try to understand the mode of action and structure of the mRNA in them. We will try and give you a so what? With the help of other substackers too.

It’s heavy stuff, dude, so we will go easy and stream the series with a 9 prefix to make it easy to keep separate from the rest and easier to get lost in it if that’s what you want.

So we hope you will enjoy and keep supporting us and take part in what we hope will be the fullest set of regulatory data commented by two geezers.

Have a lovely weekend and watch your backs.

Tom and Carl.