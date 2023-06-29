As our readers know, we have been struggling to follow the avalanche of amazing quotes coming out of the Hallett Inquiry, desperately trying to float amongst what is now a sea of crocodile tears.

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One of our problems is that we have been working on respiratory viruses for a long time and can scarcely believe some of the answers to the deceptively debonair Mr Keith’s questions. These answers are provided by senior people, those who locked you and your children up, who prevented you from holding your mum while she was dying and those that busted your business.

We cannot do justice to the transcripts; they are now permanent records of the incompetence and malice at all levels and will provide rich pickings for years to come.

So while we will continue Sunday roundups of each week’s evidence, we must warn you that these are our selections from a deep well of nonsense and excellent questioning, as we pointed out to our reader Jeremy Clulow.

In the interest of time economy, we strongly recommend …