On 1 and 15 March, we warned our readers that opinion pieces were taking on the role of editors of scientific journals. Specifically that those who have no training in epidemiology, research experience and knowledge of respiratory viruses were trying to undermine science. By this, we mean the findings of the 5th update of the Cochrane Review on Physical Interventions to interrupt the spread of respiratory viruses.

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The attacks come from a ragtag collection of folk who seemingly disagree with the results. All kept away from personal attacks (i.e. an assault on the messenger). Except for one.

The New York Times Zeynep Tufecki, little know until her attack on Tom outside the US. Needless to say, the NYT brushed aside Tom’s complaint about Tufecki using the Times for a personal attack on me.

Our fellow Substacker Michael Senger has just published a deep dive on Tufecki and her associate Jeremy Howard which reveals some important and unknown information, such as the Fauci-like backflip on mask…