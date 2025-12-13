Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myra's avatar
Myra
1h

And a very Merry Christmas to all!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
1h

Thank you for the laugh, especially the redacted, redacted bit. We live in uncertain times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture