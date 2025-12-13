Dear xxxxxxx@xxx.xx.xx

This is a short letter to wish you and all our friends a very merry festive season.

[REDACTED], [REDACTED], [REDACTED], [REDACTED], [REDACTED],

[REDACTED] and [REDACTED], a very merry festive season.

We were touched by your release, which warned us of the perils lurking around the Christmas tree.

We read the tips carefully and took note of the advice by [REDACTED]:

Being risky is not in our vocabulary, so we will follow the advice of [REDACTED] and be merry.

Any further kind letters like the one you sent us will make us very merry, so we thank you, because

We will be careful to weigh our Brussels sprouts before eating them and to avoid cooking or eating dead birds or mountain lions from our gardens. We swear it on Matt Hancock’s head.

We will ask any seller of medicines accosting us in dark alleyways to show us their ABPI licence and will try not to fall into the fireplace when wearing hand lotion on our heads. We have purchased industrial-grade washing machines to remove all traces of cream from clothing, covers, and sofas. We will not sleep in our beds, having constructed couches of nails on the instructions of our resident fakir. That way, air will circulate, and the risk of lotion residues catching fire will be minimised.

We will try to keep away from coughing wild birds, so the risk of catching sweating sickness, black death or bubonic plague should also be minimal.

Tomorrow night, we will burn all the alcohol in our homes and sign the temperance pledge with a run-out date of the 2nd of January.

Last but not least, will follow your suggestion: “If you need medical advice when your GP is closed, you can call NHS 111 for guidance. In an emergency, call 999 or go to A&E”.

We have taken on a medium to communicate with our respective GPs; failing that, we will call an ambulance if we take an accidental overdose of Brussels sprouts. The vehicle will take us to A&E, which is likely to be deserted, but if not, we can sit in line with the ingrowing toenails and wait our turn.

Finally, we have to apologise to you all.

[REDACTED], [REDACTED], [REDACTED], [REDACTED], [REDACTED],

[REDACTED] and [REDACTED]. We were under the impression that the MHRA could not give a toss about our health. Someone spread some malicious rumours that your Expert Working Group on Covid vaccines avoided mentioning any harms, not to frighten us

And you were well aware of the harms of Vaxrevia, but did nothing.

Some demented individuals also say you licensed these vaccines for pregnant women and older children (to stop transmission) in the complete absence of trial data.

We believe your careful Christmas advice shows what these stories are: balderdash.

With best wishes,

yours sincerely

oldgeezer1@oldgeezer.com

oldgeezer2@oldgeezer.com