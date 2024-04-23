This is the second of two posts intended to ease the conceptual transition from biomedical journals and mainstream information to regulatory evidence. The article was originally published as Jefferson T. Refining the E in EBM. BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine 2020;25:189-190.

It was published when Carl was editor-in-chief, and we should provide a recap of the rationale for preferring regulatory data in our reviews, especially for important and complex issues like the effects of Comirnaty and other global vaccines.

Please take the time to read and parse its content, and as usual, let us know if anything is unclear. This post can also be read as a companion to our antivirals series.

We address the need to change our evidence sources for assessing the effects of pharmaceuticals and biologics because of the danger of unrecognised reporting bias. In this note, I shall discuss the possibility of using a shorter way of redefining the “E” compared to using clinical study reports.

In the first note- ‘Redefining the ‘E’ in EBM’ – I made the point that trial publications (if they exist) are the tip of the data iceberg1. The ‘iceberg’ is made up of a complex and massive reality of thousands of pages of clinical study reports, manuals, forms and slides of meetings invisible below the waterline. The submerged part is likely to represent anything between 1 and 8000 pages of published material2. Even more importantly, the submerged material has the potential to change the conclusions of systematic reviews. To prove this point, we have presented a list of references in our first editorial1 and at the Restoring Invisible and Abandoned Trials (RIAT) (https://restoringtrials.org/whatisriat/) initiative.

I have another reason to be wary of the published written word, especially in prestigious journals. The reason is not new but is not widely known. It is the refusal of some authors and editors to correct misreporting in their trials, even when presented with the evidence of misreporting. BMJ-EBM recently published evidence of misreporting of an active ingredient as an “inert placebo” in pivotal trials of HPV vaccines3. Long before we embarked on the restoration, following RIAT rules, we contacted sponsors and authors of the misreported articles, publicly inviting them to take action4. We got no response. Once the restoration was complete, we sent our manuscript to the same journal that had presided over the publication of three of the misreported trials. No action was taken. We encountered the same problem with the journals which published ghost-written pivotal trials of the antiviral Tamiflu5.

In our initial note, 1, we suggested addressing reporting bias by including regulatory data in our reviews and briefly mentioned “different types of regulatory data now on offer”1, such as regulators’ reports.

We first came across regulators’ reports in the preparation of our Cochrane review on neuraminidase inhibitors, but we were not the first to use them6. Because clinical study reports had not yet been released to us6, we accessed 2000 pages of letters, medical and statistical officer reports and minutes of meetings preparatory to the granting of the licence by the US FDA. The documents (which are cited by file number and content in our review) provided a unique insight into the workings of regulators and their reviews of what we could not (yet) see: the thousands of pages of clinical study reports on both neuraminidase inhibitors, Relenza and Tamiflu6. The FDA documents were extremely detailed and impressive king-sized peer review reports. Unlike journal peer review reports, they addressed several trials in the same development programme and provided tables listing all the trials in the programme of interest to the regulator. The listing sometimes eliminated the problem of identification and (at times) publication bias altogether. These reports (all with different names) are now available from several sources and easily downloadable. Some are very difficult to follow, but others are eminently readable and authoritative7. Over time, FDA reports have become more readable, although there is a worry that a recent proposal to conflate various reports might affect detailing8.

Table 1 summarises the main regulators’ reports on offer and their sources.

The average length and complexity of these reports is way below that of an evidence development programme of clinical study reports, typically being in the low hundreds of pages. However, unlike most clinical study reports, regulator’s comments reports are easily accessible without registration and can be very useful as a halfway house between publications and clinical study reports. Their biggest drawback is that they represent a third party’s view of what you cannot see: the clinical study reports.

Some National Competent Authorities’ websites provide further information such as assessment history, label patient information leaflets, and post-marketing activities, which could be invaluable in assessing the long-term effects of an intervention (Table 1).

Regulators’ reports should be routinely introduced as a source of data and information in evidence synthesis of pharmaceuticals when time is short and clinical study reports are not available. The halfway house represents a practical refining of the Evidence in EBM in the current scenario of universal reliance on inscrutable dubious publications and unaccountable authors and editors.

Ethics and Evidence both begin with ‘E’.

