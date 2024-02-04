The Hallett Inquiry has finished hearing evidence of events in Scotland. It is moving on to preliminary hearings on procurement, followed by Module 2B - decision-making in Wales at the end of the month.

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So, what have we learned from the inquiries shift to Scotland?

Like England, Scotland found its pandemic managed by advisors and politicians lacking experience and expertise, so they had no problem locking down their citizens. The principle of do no harm was lost on them, which ensured a lack of transparency and immunity from blame.

“These were the decisions we were weighing and arriving at every day. Was every one of these decisions, with hindsight, the correct one? Absolutely not,” said Nicola Sturgeon.

But can anyone point to the right decisions as we heard no statement based on evidence or data of what worked of Risk assessments of lockdown?

We think Sturgeon wanted to say, Were any of these decisions, with hindsight, the correct one? Absolutely not. However, her political trainin…