Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Mark Brown's avatar
Mark Brown
10h

The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary. The urge to save humanity is almost always a false front for the urge to rule.

H. L. Mencken (1880-1956)

"The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging."

UK Behavioural Insights Team, March 2020

The simple act of the ordinary brave man is not to participate in the lies.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1918 – 2008)

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Myra's avatar
Myra
10h

As I always look for solutions to problems how about the following.

In any publications by the scare agencies the words ‘may’ and ‘could’ cannot be used (maybe there are more words to ban?).

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