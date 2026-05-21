This week’s production comes courtesy of the Scare Agency, whose latest 64-page script bears the irresistible title: Incubation and infectious period, asymptomatic or presymptomatic transmission and transmission route in human-to-human spread of hantavirus infection

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The document asks what, at first glance, sounds like a scientific question: what evidence exists for human-to-human spread, incubation periods, asymptomatic transmission, and routes of infection?

The critical point is the assumption that the hantavirus is spread from human to human. This assumption is not assessed, examined or commented on. The sleight of hand lies not in the answer, which is largely empty, but in the framing of the question.

The assumption of transmission arrives before the curtain rises; the only remaining task is to arrange the lack of evidence to create a familiar pandemic dramaturgy. In Act one, assume transmissibility; in Act two, search for supporting fragments of evidence, and in Act three, acknowledge the uncertainty while preserving the architecture of alarm.

The authors concede, almost in passing, that evidence for the mode of transmission is “insufficient”; respiratory spread “may” occur, and, as for pre- or asymptomatic transmission, they could find no evidence.

The report adds little beyond what Trust the Evidence has already reported.

It does not establish a convincing chain of human transmission, identify silent spreaders, or uncover a hidden airborne menace drifting through ship cabins or West End theatres.

Instead, the document performs a curious bureaucratic alchemy, in which the absence of evidence becomes evidence of the need for further preparedness. Supporting the case for closing the loop and making hantavirus a possible source of a future pandemic. All that is needed now is a predictive model - the indispensable final prop.

No contemporary health scare production is complete without coloured graphs projecting exponential catastrophe from assumptions layered on top of assumptions.

Writing of models and soothsayers: they do exist. Back in 2021, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance was already alerting the world to the risk under the headline “The Next Pandemic: Hantavirus?”

Notice the sequencing: First comes the insinuation of human spread, then the invocation of “pandemic potential”. The actual evidence remains thin, but the psychological architecture is complete, as the reader is nudged from isolated incidents to global threat in a single sentence.

So the stars need not align perfectly; they merely need to look suggestive enough for another forecasting exercise and for the production to keep touring, with “protection” as the guiding motto, although it does not seem to apply to taxpayers’ cash.

This post was written by two old geezers who’d like their tax money protected, but not by the Scare Agency.