This is a very British story: an underdog tradesman starting something still in use today. It is the story of John Graunt, a well-to-do haberdasher (someone who traded in small account resents like buttons and zippers and thread), whose methodical and mathematical genius produced instruments still used today. He is considered the founder of demography - the statistical study of populations.

Graunt took an interest in how many people and why they died around him in London by summarising and analysing the bills of mortality published weekly by parishes since the mid-1500s. He looked at birth and mortality rates by gender, created the first life table giving an estimate of life by age and compared and analysed causes of death. The latter enabled him to identify a rise (we would say an excess death) caused by rickets in cities compared to the countryside.

In 1662 he first published the Natural and Political Observations Made upon the Bills of Mortality (an online copy available here).

‘The…