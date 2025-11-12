Readers of TTE will not be surprised —particularly given recent events —that the British Broadcasting Bias Corporation (also known as the BBC) has been caught out.

Share

The two old geezers cannot think of anything more foolish than splicing speeches by the President of the United States of America and broadcasting the splicing worldwide.

How stupid can you get?

A couple of other trifles have also been discovered, and all the kerfuffle led to the resignation of a couple of their chiefs.

Once again, though, there’s something missing from the charge sheet of bias and censorship.

That is, of course, the role played by the BBC in stoking the fear of Covid to fever pitch, pushing all the improbable and devastating measures taken to “control” the uncontrollable and then ignoring the aftermath and the final bill. By bill, we do not just mean money wasted or plundered. The human and societal aspects are just as important, if not more so.

Donate to TTE

“Throughout the Covid pandemic, the BBC’s coverage has strictly followed what is now known as ‘official science’ – with journalists not asking questions, but just reporting what they are told”, we wrote in the Spectator. The BBC failed to probe the uncertainties, modelling assumptions, or explore alternate views of respiratory virus transmission and public-health policy.

The two old geezers’ sight is getting more and more feeble by the day, but we do not recall a BBC journalist asking the UK’s Chancellor where this deficit of £30 billion she is going on about came to be. What’s caused it?

The probable answer would be the previous Government’s mismanagement. Which is true.

But the current lot was in on the lockdown act when in opposition, so they are just as guilty.

We hypothesise that the deficit will be around £200 billion, primarily due to Covid and its effects, as well as recent documented waste, such as expenses for avian influenza vaccines and antiviral stockpiles. Throw in the mental health problems that come with scaring people half to death, then you get a sense of why the country is in such a mess.

So the Chancellor is going to raise taxes again and again and again, the only nightmarish alternative being printing more money.

Meanwhile, we throw in a dead cat or two, like the winter crisis and political twists and turns that are not TTE fodder.

Do not expect the BBC or any of the mainstream media to start asking questions; they are busy trying to keep up their numbers, while Substack and other alternative sources of information are taking them away.

This post was written by two old geezers who did warn their readers