In this letter sent to the Cochrane Board on 16 February 2024 we highlight infringements to the founding principles of what was the Collaboration and propose three actions to be taken swiftly to restore some credibility to the organisation.

Dear Board members, we are writing to express our concern about Cochrane’s deviation from its founding principles.

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The Collaboration was founded on the following principles:

Cochrane's work is based on ten key principles: