An open letter to the Cochrane Board
Junk rapid reviews to take the place of evidence reviews?
In this letter sent to the Cochrane Board on 16 February 2024 we highlight infringements to the founding principles of what was the Collaboration and propose three actions to be taken swiftly to restore some credibility to the organisation.
Dear Board members, we are writing to express our concern about Cochrane’s deviation from its founding principles.
The Collaboration was founded on the following principles:
Cochrane's work is based on ten key principles:
Collaboration, by internally and externally fostering good communications, open decision-making and teamwork.
Building on the enthusiasm of individuals, by involving and supporting people of different skills and backgrounds.
Avoiding duplication by good management and co-ordination to maximize economy of effort.
Minimizing bias, through a variety of approaches such as scientific rigour, ensuring broad participation, and avoiding conflicts of interest.
Keeping up to date, by a commitment to ensure that Cochrane reviews are maintained thro…