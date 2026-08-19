The dear old Scare Agency has been busy informing us about a collection of viruses that sound distinctly unpleasant and may, at some point, come our way. You never know.

We start with Lassa Fever, an acute viral haemorrhagic fever (VHF).

Then there is Argentine haemorrhagic fever

Followed by the Lujo virus.

And then we have two more unpleasant customers from Bolivia

Finally, for anyone who hasn’t yet had enough, here comes the whole pack of hungry wolves

The important thing about these haemorrhagic viruses is that, alarming though they sound, there have been no known autochthonous — that is, locally acquired — cases in Europe. There have, however, been a small number of imported cases of Lassa fever from Africa, as well as a reported instance of secondary transmission in Germany around a decade ago.

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These viruses belong to, or include members of, the mammarenavirus group, for which the UK authorities have helpfully produced epidemiological case definitions for high-consequence infectious disease.

So, for the moment at least, this is less “they’re coming to get us” and more “these are nasty viruses worth knowing about in case one turns up”

Finally, we found the scariest of them all:

TOGs viruses are everywhere: Highly infectious, they have a particular tendency to infect readers of Trust the Evidence. Once infected, sufferers develop an uncontrollable urge to question everything. Other common manifestations include raised levels of scepticism, indignation, stress and, in advanced cases, profound despondency.

Fortunately, help may be at hand.

A renowned pharmaceutical company is reportedly trialling a highly specific antiviral against TOG infection. Early results are said to be promising.

It’s called DATMQvir, which apparently stands for “Don’t Ask Too Many Questions” antiviral.

Regulators are understood to be delighted; however, sadly, there is currently no known cure.

This post was written by two old geezers (TOGs) who are trialling DATMQvir, but the results so far are not good. They intend asking modellers to estimate the long-term benefits.