Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
13h

I'm not going to let 'them' give me DATMQvir! I'd rather go to prison - there's nothing wrong with being constantly infected by the TOG virus.

So there!

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Nik's avatar
Nik
14h

Now why did the "most wanted" playing cards from the US during the Iraq war ( a war justified by telling the world about dangers to human life by attack from imaginary weapons of mass destruction )

immediately spring to my mind?? Hmm mm.......

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