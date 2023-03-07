The Lockdown Files reveal that 900 consultants charged £1,000 daily to deliver the test and trace service.

A senior civil servant, David Williams, a parliamentary select committee in January 2021, told MPs around 900 consultants were employed at a rate of £1,000 per day and that he didn’t think we (we think he's talking about us here - the taxpayer) weren’t being taken advantage of.

We consider some gigs worth doing: £30,000 a month for milling around is one of them.

But yet again, did anyone ask if the service made a difference?

This is the scene in an Oxford supermarket car park in July 2021 when special arrangements were put in place for additional testing ‘due to the recent rise in COVID cases in people aged under 30.’

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There wasn’t much activity as the testers ambled around. The belief was that mobile testing units would somehow reduce the transmission as more people came forward.

The government stated it used surge testing and genomic sequencing ‘to monitor and suppress the spread of…