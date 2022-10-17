A new article has just been posted
The UK Covid official narrative A stool with three (very wobbly) legs
Please read it by accessing it here: https://open.substack.com/pub/trusttheevidence/p/the-uk-covid-official-narrative?r=1lcx51&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Apologies for missing out on the email notice.
It’s my fault, Tom
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.