Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mardles.from.suffolk's avatar
mardles.from.suffolk
7h

I think all these excellent questions out there & the pure lack of transparency in the defensive non-answers are so revealing of the states collapse that the whole dialogue is laying the foundations for a return to the importance of words in world building. In language, grammar, logic & rhetoric. A glance sideways at the face of the men & women of whose shoulders we stand says they knew the importance of not just education, but of self education & the application through expression

Reply
Share
Keith Dudleston's avatar
Keith Dudleston
7hEdited

The author(s) of this plan seem to confuse two different events:

A "pandemic" is when an infectious disease spreads across whole countries, international boundaries, or continents at the same time, usually driven by a novel pathogen.

A “pandemic emergency” is a public health emergency of international concern, that is caused by a communicable disease and:

has, or is at high risk of having, wide geographical spread to and within multiple states;

is exceeding, or is at high risk of exceeding, the capacity of health systems to respond in those states;

Is causing, or is at high risk of causing, substantial social and/or economic disruption, including disruption to international traffic and trade;

and requires rapid, equitable, and enhanced coordinated international action, with whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches.

The "plan" s a government responce to an emergency. It could be a war.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture