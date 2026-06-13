We continue our short series on the Parliamentary Questions submitted by Esther McVey.

McVey keeps asking simple questions. The Government keeps providing lengthy replies.

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By now, readers may be experiencing the same sense of déjà vu that accompanies each appearance of the Department’s favourite paragraphs on pandemics, transmission routes, modelling, and PPE.

The Government insists these answers were not generated by artificial intelligence. That may be true. On the evidence so far, they appear to be the product of something older and more familiar: cut-and-paste.

The indefatigable Mrs Sharon Hodgson MP again replied on behalf of the Government.

Readers may be reassured to learn that the answer was not generated by artificial intelligence. Unfortunately, it does appear to have been generated by a photocopier.

McVey’s question (UIN 3212) was straightforward:

To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, with reference to his Department’s Pandemic Preparedness Strategy: Building Our Capabilities, published on 25 March 2026, for what reason the strategy does not include modelling.

The reply was familiar; very familiar.

Indeed, it was identical to the answers previously supplied to questions about the definition of a pandemic and who wrote the strategy.

This created a small difficulty: The question asked why the strategy does not include modelling. The answer repeatedly stated that it does.

Among the passages recycled from earlier replies was the assurance that:

“Many commitments in the strategy will be informed by modelling, for example on enhancing PPE or access to clinical countermeasures.”

and

“The strategy includes commitments to review the data, analysis, and modelling capabilities needed across health and other areas to support decision-making.”

At this point, readers may reasonably wonder whether the Department had misunderstood the question, misunderstood the strategy, or simply forgotten to change the answer.

Whatever the explanation, the result was another reply in search of an answer.

This post was written by two old geezers who can recognise a reply when they see one. They are also relieved to discover that the fourth reply includes modelling—just like the first three: Same paragraph, same line, same sentence.