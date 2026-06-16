After six Parliamentary Questions from Esther McVey and six replies from the Department of Health and Social Care, it is worth pausing to consider what we have learned.

The questions were straightforward. What is a pandemic? When was the strategy written? Who wrote it? Was artificial intelligence involved? Why does the strategy not include modelling? What pathogens does it cover? Were hospital-acquired infections considered?

These are not trick questions. They are the sort of questions Parliament is supposed to ask, and government is supposed to answer.