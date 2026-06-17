This is the final instalment in our Pandemic of Replies series.

Over the course of seven posts, we have documented a curious phenomenon. Esther McVey, the elected Member of Parliament for Tatton, asked six straightforward questions about the Government’s Pandemic Preparedness Strategy. The questions concerned definitions, authorship, modelling, pathogens, hospital-acquired infections and the role of artificial intelligence.

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What she received, on behalf of the Government, was essentially one answer recycled six times.

There were differences in the questions; there were very few differences in the replies. If nothing else, the exercise demonstrated the remarkable durability of a well-crafted paragraph.

But it raises a more serious question: What exactly is Parliament for?

Traditionally, parliamentary democracy rests on a simple bargain: Citizens elect representatives to represent the views and interests of the people in their constituencies or regions, and to question ministers, debate government decisions, and investigate public issues to hold the executive accountable.

It is quite clear that in matters relating to pandemics and infectious diseases, accountability and straight answers are not on the menu. TTE has run a number of other posts on the issue, all pointing to obfuscation and a lack of clarity regarding government actions and public purse expenditure.

If an elected representative asks the Government a simple question—”What is a pandemic?”—and receives not an answer but a carefully padded reply, then we should ask a more fundamental question: why have Parliament at all?

No one can define a pandemic in clear terms: The first reply of the series stated that it is

A public health emergency of international concern, that is caused by a communicable disease and:

has, or is at high risk of having, wide geographical spread to and within multiple states;

is exceeding, or is at high risk of exceeding, the capacity of health systems to respond in those states;

is causing, or is at high risk of causing, substantial social and/or economic disruption, including disruption to international traffic and trade; and

requires rapid, equitable, and enhanced coordinated international action, with whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches.

There are two items of particular interest. First, according to the government (and WHO), the four bullet points apply only to communicable diseases. Why?

We have already offered an explanation for such a selective approach.

Second, the conditions listed in the four bullet points apply far more readily to the major causes of death and disability: dementia, ischaemic heart disease, cancer, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease and their many companions.

These conditions place sustained pressure on health systems; they impose enormous social and economic costs, and disrupt lives, families and communities. They consume resources on a scale that infectious disease outbreaks rarely approach. Yet they are excluded from the definition.

The restriction to communicable diseases makes little sense unless there is a force—political, institutional or financial—driving that distinction.

Over the coming months, we intend to examine the consequences of that choice by following the genesis, amplification and evolution of the next “winter crisis”, from its earliest signals down under to its eventual arrival in British headlines and policy debates.

For now, however, we offer the old geezers’ definition:

A pandemic, or public health emergency of international concern, is whatever governments succeed in terrorising the public about, and whatever the media succeed in amplifying.

It may not be the official definition. But unlike the official definition, it explains rather more of what actually happens.

This post was written by two obstinate old geezers.