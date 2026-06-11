This is the first in a short series examining the Parliamentary Questions submitted by Esther McVey MP. Her questions probe something deceptively simple: what exactly do the government and its advisers mean by particular words?

The first question (UIN 3211) is perhaps the simplest of all:

What is a pandemic?

Sharon Hodgson MP’s reply on behalf of the government is longer than usual. It has numerous features that our readers are well aware of. (Full answer, here).

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What’s notable is that her answer contains two different formulations: First, an implied definition from the strategy: A pandemic can be caused by a virus, bacterium, or fungus; It may spread through any transmission route, and the strategy is designed to cover “all types of pandemic.”

Second, a more explicit definition after wading through four paragraphs of padding: “Pandemic is where an infectious disease spreads across whole countries, international boundaries, or continents at the same time, usually driven by a novel pathogen.”

The WHO formulation contains a significant attribution error, revealing a lack of critical thinking. It treats social and economic disruption as a characteristic of the pandemic itself, when much of that disruption may arise from the political response to it.

Economic collapse, school closures, restrictions on movement, disruptions to trade, and healthcare delays are not direct consequences of viruses, bacteria, or fungi. They are consequences of decisions made by governments and institutions in response to an outbreak.

Much of the economic and social disruption associated with the recent pandemic resulted from policy interventions rather than from the pathology alone. Likewise, we may never be able to determine with certainty how many deaths attributed to COVID-19 were caused directly by the disease and how many resulted from the wider consequences of the response.

By defining a pandemic partly in terms of the disruption that follows, this approach risks conflating the effects of a pathogen with those of the policies adopted to manage it.

Our readers will probably shudder at the now-obligatory invocation of “data analysis” (which should now include testing of alternative strategies and interventions, which are not happening) and the sentence “Many commitments in the strategy will be informed by modelling.”

It is heartening to know that, before the next pandemic arrives, the government is already planning to place considerable faith in simulations of events that have not yet occurred, generated using assumptions that have not yet been tested.

Once we stopped shuddering (it took us a while), we found ourselves asking a much simpler question: What is a pandemic?

This post was written by two old geezers who can see a reply, but not an answer.