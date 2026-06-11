Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Seb Thirlway's avatar
Seb Thirlway
5h

Ugh. It's painful to read this. Kudos to McVey for at least trying to get an answer, rather than just a response.

"requires rapid, equitable and enhanced coordinated international action, with whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches".

Quite apart from the obvious sinister overtones of "whole-society approach", this fourth element _also_ displays the attribution error: "requires". A requirement imposed by whom or what? Nature? God? Or Someone's interpretation of PHEIC (pun intended) "modelling"? The repeated use of "or is at high risk of..." makes the definition of a "pandemic" boil down to, basically, "something we're adamant we can see, in a glass clearly, in our cut-price Fisher-Price load of crystal balls". Why don't these depps go and get their apocalyptic kicks by reading Revelations instead? It's much more fun.

That this "answer" can stand as the utterance of a standing, bipedal human being with a functional brain is mind-bending (and I know that the OGs have already dredged through a swamp of even _worse_ dreck in order to pull out what makes some kind of greater sense - medals all round!). No critical thinking, no reflection, no decision, no recognition of the responsibility for decision: just parroting of What Has Already Been Written.

There's just nothing here for thought to grasp onto. There isn't even anything about a level of actual (or potential) harm arising from a pathogen. It's a slough of no-thought; a congregation of little revolving snakes eating their own tails and congratulating each other while they do so. Leibniz on acid.

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Dan Newell's avatar
Dan Newell
4h

I believe that a pandemic is any scenario that causes a shortage of paper towels and toilet paper.

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