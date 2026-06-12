Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Neil's avatar
Neil
7h

Obfucstating to paraphrase.

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Andrew Bamji's avatar
Andrew Bamji
7h

It's a stock response. Civil Service drafted responses are always the same.

During my working life I have submitted many questions to MPs, Secretaries of State etc. The answer was usually contained in one paragraph. At the end. The rest was propaganda padding, extolling all the things that had been done, whether relevant or not, and omitting the things that had not been done. Occasionally I got a response saying "I will look into it" but any subsequent answer was in the same format.

There were three exceptions. Edward Heath (who was the local MP for Sidcup where I worked) agreed to meet me and an orthopaedic colleague to hear our case for establishing a spinal injury unit - not that anything happened. His successor, James Brokenshire, was always happy to meet. And after I had sent a copy of my memoir on the NHS, "Mad Medicine", to Jeremy Hunt, when he was chairman of the Commons Health Select Committee, I got a handwritten response. On the one occasion when, as President of the British Society for Rheumatology, we managed an appointment at No 10 Downing Street, our excitement at having a direct line to the top was dampened when we were palmed off with a SPAD.

Plus ca change, plus c'est la meme chose.

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