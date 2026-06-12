This is the second in a short series examining the Parliamentary Questions submitted by Esther McVey MP.

McVey’s questions are straightforward. She is asking ministers to define the terms that underpin government policy, strategy and legislation.

This time, her question (UIN 3276) was:

The indefatigable Mrs Sharon Hodgson MP replied on behalf of the Government, and readers familiar with Part 1 may experience an immediate sense of déjà vu.

The two questions are different:

“How is the word pandemic defined?” (UIN 3211)

“When was the Pandemic Preparedness Strategy written?” (UIN 3276)

Yet the answer begins with the same lengthy discussion of what a pandemic is, routes of transmission, modelling, PPE, and pandemic preparedness before finally reaching the only sentence that non-answers the question: “The strategy document was written by Department of Health and Social Care officials...”

Exactly the same concluding sentence that appears in the answer to the definition question posed in Part 1.

If someone asks, “When was the strategy written?”, there is no obvious reason to begin with: “A pandemic would most likely be caused by a virus.”

From a parliamentary scrutiny perspective, we think there are three possibilities:

An administrative error: the answer prepared for one question was copied into the response for another, with only the final paragraph being possibly relevant to the actual question.

Template answering: officials bundled several related McVey questions and produced a single stock response, pasting large sections into multiple answers regardless of whether those sections directly addressed the specific question.

Defensive drafting: Officials may have chosen to address the broader subject matter rather than the precise question, resulting in a response that appears responsive yet avoids a direct answer.

The answer to Question 3276 is copied from the answer to Question 3211. A question about when the strategy was written received a lengthy exposition on what a pandemic is before eventually arriving at a single sentence that vaguely attempts to address the question: “The strategy was written in 2025 and early 2026.”

Whether the cut-and-paste was a clerical error, a stock response, or a novel approach to parliamentary accountability is unclear.

This post was written by two old geezers who can spot a reply, recognise a cut-and-paste, and are still searching for answers.