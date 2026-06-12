Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
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I bet Mrs. Hodgson feels as if she’s caught up in a topsy-turvy world just like the grand old Duke of York. “When I use a word,’ Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, ‘it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.’

’The question is,’ said Alice, ‘whether you can make words mean so many different things.’

’The question is,’ said Humpty Dumpty, ‘which is to be master — that’s all.”

― Lewis Carroll, Through the Looking Glass

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