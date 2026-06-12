This is the third in a short series examining the Parliamentary Questions submitted by Esther McVey.

McVey’s questions are remarkably straightforward. She is attempting to establish exactly what the Government means by its words, how its policies are developed, and who is responsible for them.

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The third (UIN 3277) is a simple question: Was the Pandemic Preparedness Strategy: building our capabilities, published on 25 March 2026, (a) who wrote the document and (b) whether AI technology was involved.

The indefatigable Mrs Sharon Hodgson MP replied on behalf of the Government. Readers who have followed Parts 1 and 2 may already be anticipating what happened next.

After several paragraphs on pandemics, transmission routes, PPE, modelling, hospital-acquired infections, and other matters unrelated to the question, the Government eventually arrived at the answer:

“The strategy document was written by Department of Health and Social Care officials working closely with the UK Health Security Agency, NHS England, the Cabinet Office, other Government departments, and the devolved administrations. It is not the product of artificial intelligence.”

So there we have it. The strategy was not written by AI.

As for the answer itself, however, readers may be forgiven for wondering whether it was assembled using a technique more traditional than artificial intelligence: cut-and-paste.

This post was written by two old geezers who can finally see an answer.