We continue our short series examining the Parliamentary Questions submitted by Esther McVey.

McVey continues her quest to discover exactly what the Government means by the words it uses in its pandemic preparedness strategy.

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This time, she asked (UIN 3210):

To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, with reference to his Department’s Pandemic Preparedness Strategy: Building Our Capabilities, published on 25 March 2026, what type of pathogens the strategy is concerned with.

The indefatigable Mrs Sharon Hodgson MP once again replied on behalf of the Government.

Readers of the previous four instalments will be delighted to learn that the answer has travelled directly from the replies to earlier questions without encountering any significant mutations along the way.

The answer makes one thing abundantly clear: The strategy concerns viruses, bacteria, and fungi. In fact, it appears to be concerned with little else.

Throughout the reply, the underlying assumption is that pandemic preparedness means preparedness for infectious diseases. The discussion revolves entirely around pathogens, transmission routes, infection control, healthcare capacity, PPE and clinical countermeasures. What is missing is any consideration of the fact that major threats to population health may arise from causes other than infectious agents.

As we shall see over the coming months, the assumption that public health emergencies are synonymous with infectious disease outbreaks has important consequences. It shapes which risks are considered, what evidence is collected, which interventions are proposed, and ultimately, which policies are pursued.

For now, however, one conclusion seems unavoidable.

The strategy may claim to be pathogen-agnostic. The replies are not; everything is bugs.

This post was written by two old geezers who can distinguish between a question, a reply and an answer. They were nevertheless comforted to discover that the Government’s preparedness strategy includes all bugs, including those not yet discovered. Everything else, however, needs to wait until a future strategy is in place.