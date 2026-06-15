Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Keith Dudleston's avatar
Keith Dudleston
4h

My back of the envelope calculation is that there were about 170000 excess deaths during the three covid years in the UK while the mortality from cancer was about three times this rate over those years. They both tend to cause mortality in the same demographic. Close society in the one case; carry on as normal in the other. Many will continue to find this hard to accept.

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