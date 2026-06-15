We continue our short series examining the Parliamentary Questions submitted by Esther McVey.

McVey continues her effort to discover what the Government means by the words it uses and what, precisely, is contained within its Pandemic Preparedness Strategy: Building Our Capabilities.

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The sixth question (UIN 3209) is:

To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care whether he considered including hospital-acquired infections in his Department’s Pandemic Preparedness Strategy: Building Our Capabilities, published on 25 March 2026.

The Government’s most consistent correspondent, Mrs Sharon Hodgson MP, once again replied on behalf of the Government.

Experienced readers will be relieved to know that the answer contains all the familiar ingredients. And, crucially for this question, hospital-acquired infections are present.

Indeed, among the paragraphs faithfully reproduced from the previous replies is the statement:

“The Pandemic Preparedness Strategy does contain commitments that will support prevention, identification, and mitigation of hospital-acquired infections in a pandemic.”

So the answer to the question appears to be “yes”. But this is an odd answer as we know there is no HAI prevention strategy outside a pandemic. This makes no sense to us as we have shown that outside a pandemic, whatever that may mean, RVs HAI are a critical driver of mortality.

Readers may therefore wonder why it required eleven paragraphs, a definition of a pandemic, a WHO agreement, an explanation of modelling, a discussion of PPE, a description of how the strategy was written, and a reassurance that artificial intelligence was not involved to arrive at that conclusion.

Still, credit where it is due: After five instalments, we finally have a question for which one of the recycled paragraphs is directly relevant. However, the absence of a non-pandemic strategy probably means that in future the government will ignore RV HAIs or improvise a strategy amidst the panic.

Hospital-acquired infections are there - Please note.

This post was written by two old geezers who can recognise a reply when they see one. They are also pleased to confirm that hospital-acquired infections are indeed included in the strategy. We know this because the same paragraph has now appeared often enough to qualify as a recurring character.