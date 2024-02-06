As Baroness Hallett and the lead KC head to Wales to start hearings at the end of the month, we would like to point out a couple of things worth inquiring about: nothing to do with tittle-tattle, he said, she said, you said, parties, erasures of double back flips.

All to do with infection and governance - Boring stuff to most of the media, but bear with us.

Wales is important because if the inquiry moves beyond the expletive deletive revelations and looks under the evidence mat, Wales is a good place to correct your trajectory - and start asking, “Why?”

If we get a few answers to the right questions, it could start throwing light on the “whys” of what happened in the devolved nations and perhaps other European countries.

Panic is infectious, so the Welsh leg of the inquiry could start by looking at how the panic was generated and sustained - learning a few fundamental lessons for next time. We could begin the production of vaccines against panic, perhaps.

Wales also offers the opportuni…