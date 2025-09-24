After reading our post on the UK Parliament needing to see a dentist or an implant from a shark, Lisa wrote:

With the writing apparently on the wall for the COVID shots pending the ACIP inquiry findings, I’d be interested to know how you think UK authorities are likely to respond. The market already seems to have delivered its verdict — with 95%, 78% and 53% wiped off the share prices of the leading mRNA vaccine makers since their 2021 highs.

The problem, as we see it, is far more complicated than COVID-19 vaccines or indeed any other intervention pushed through by politicians.

There are four entities involved in the building of the narrative. Whether they are linked and coordinated to achieve a common aim, we do not know.

First, there’s pharma, whose aim is the clearest and strangely most honest of the four: profit-making. Keeping their shareholders happy. In our experience, they manipulate and selectively present evidence, ensuring their products sell well and the shareholders remain content. Rarely, though, do they come up with outright lies. They are not stupid. They also understand the benefit of legal immunity regarding vaccines.

Second, key opinion leaders (we cannot call them scientists, we do not have the bottle to do so). KOLs dance to the tune of careers, publications, honours and of course, money. They are slothful and lazy, and Dante did not even afford them a place in his Hell (Inferno). They are in a vestibule, running to follow a dirty, nondescript flag for eternity, as in life they followed each passing ship. You need a nose to spot them as their conflicts are often opaque and remain unknown to the wider public.

Third down are “scientific journals”. TTE has provided numerous examples of the decadence and rampant corruption of these. The most recent example being the disgraceful BMJ Abbasi editorial. Journals are power centres that rule the lives and careers of academics, using citation tools such as the impact factor, which has become a mark of authority and a substitute for scientific quality. This is wholly spurious, as Gene Garfield, who invented the metric in the 1960s, had other reasons in mind. His aim was to assist with journal selection for the Science Citation Index. Journals are a business and have steadily lost credibility. This was accelerated by the nonsense they published during the pandemic and the censorship they currently practice, as the stories of our readers confirm.

Last but not least: governments and politickers who are not interested in doing their jobs (protecting the public) and holding accountable those who create harm in healthcare. They were, however, quick to suppress civil liberties on the basis of what modellers and other politicians told them. Stonewalls, obfuscation, shell games, public fund plundering, daily miracles and muddled plans. We have written about all of them.

How do you break the complex? We do not know, but given the complete failure of parliamentary democracy, we fear extremists will take over, if they have not already.

The likely response to the doubts over mmRNA vaccines will include more of the same. The old version, along with its associated problems and decline in share price, will be assigned to the bin. This will be followed by the introduction of an updated version, which comes with promises of increased safety, stockpiling and renewed financial opportunities.

This post was written by two old geezers who haven’t yet found an updated version of themselves.