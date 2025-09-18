Vivien Buckley asked us a few personal questions in her response to our post

I’m curious, with your illustrious careers and critical thinking skills how much mud slinging have you been through,throughout your careers? Before covid were you aware of the depths of corruption? Do you believe more people are getting wise to it? I’m Canadian but am hopeful that RFK jr et al will succeed in at least educating most of the public to the reality of the very dangerous situation we find ourselves in. I’ve always respected BMJ but very disheartened that they too have been swallowed up by the “power.” It’s all so crazy making not to mention the feeling of being powerless.

Vivien is basically curious to know how we survived ”all that”

What follows is a rambling personal response. You may all be surprised by some of the content, but I find writing therapeutic, so I shall bare a bit of my inner soul.

First and foremost, I am Army-trained, so I am largely immune to most riffraff. I am a veteran of the siege of Sarajevo, so paraphrasing an 18-year USMC vet of Peleliu and Okinawa, “after that all the rest is a postscript”. At medical school and in the Army, I was trained to think for myself. Again, to (mis)quote a 5-star US General, I steer by the stars, not the lights of each passing ship.

My stars are evidence, as solid as I can find them. However, another misquote - this time of the Iron Duke and Geoffrey Rose - I always try to think if there are alternative explanations for the evidence I am looking at.

I started getting interested in Cochrane reviews in the early 90s, which was a magic ” can-do” time. At the UK Cochrane Centre, and at the BMJ and Lancet that co-founded the Brighton Collaboration, I was involved in the BMA Roscoe Fellowship for the study of the common cold, among other initiatives.

I produced a lot for Cochrane: five reviews on influenza, two on the common cold, one on MMR, two on editorial peer review, and several on vaccines that you may not have heard of. I did not become a millionaire, but my payback was the first authorship of the most cited Cochrane review, which ranks 9th out of 29 million published research articles.

I started sensing resistance to my work by the establishment and got personally threatened twice by Civil Servants. Once on the phone, as I was watching the lions (or were they camels) in an Amsterdam zoo. It made me laugh.

The Tamiflu affair revealed to me the extent of corruption, deception, cronyism, narrow thinking, and efforts to duck the hard questions. That was 15 years ago, and since then, I have regarded mainstream ”scientific journals” as stalls selling crap, unless proven otherwise. Which is why when we did the Comirnaty series, we looked at regulatory documents. Far from perfect, but better than 12-page ghostwritten summaries on the Journal of Mega Results.

The current editorial model is as broken as its shield and mark of quality: peer review. It’s a business, got it? I should know I wrote the book on it.

So when in the Pandemic I got called Dr Mengele, when we were the topic of complaints and nasty comments by people who knew nothing of respiratory virus epidemiology (telltale sign the idiotic notion of zero Covid), I retreated to my bunker read and studied and read again, and with Carl, we slowly unravelled some of the pandemic mystery such as how PCR works - or doesn’t as may be the case.

TTE has been a great catharsis for me, but the idea was Carl’s, not mine. We published over 200 articles during the pandemic and were a daily source of quotes for the mainstream media. None of the journals came knocking as they relied on their overnight experts and models to scare and coerce people. Writing purifies and helps. Your comments prompt further reflection and concern within the TTE office. They are all great, and to lighten the mood from all the doom and gloom, we enjoy slipping in the occasional joke.

For example, Matt is an invention, but we gave him Hancocks’s name in honour of the person who symbolises to us the decline of Western democracies. The other jokes, like the one to dear xxxxxxx@xxx.xx, were offered to us on a plate by bureaucrats. The Biden press conference was made up.

I’ve survived investigations, received the order of the boot, and lost appointments. However, this pales into insignificance when it comes to doing the best by patients and the public alike. Putting the patient first was an essential element of training in the old days when experience mattered. It’s simple: no patient, no doctor. So could I feed my brood.

Although the mud has been thrown, none of its sticks are when it comes to taking an evidence-based approach. If I don't know something, I'll express my uncertainty. Something that doesn't sit that well with those at the altar of certainty.

This post was written by an old geezer who can often be found in the mud.