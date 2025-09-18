Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Jory's avatar
David Jory
3h

KBO. We are a group of disreputable ne'erdowells.

I got it from my Dad.

What you have done far exceeds what I have done.

My colleagues have reported me to the GMC on grounds of clinical practice,not ticking boxes for revalidation and once for health reasons ( breaking confidentiality to do it). I won all 3 times.

Colleagues have also encouraged lawsuits against me,once even having my insurance cancelled,so I almost lost my house.

On the other hand I introduced a treatment called crosslinking to the UK after learning it in Switzerland.

It is now the standard treatment for keratoconus and has saved thousands of people from corneal grafts.

I probably didn't help myself by accusing Moorfields of blocking the treatment via NICE for several years ,resulting in at least 5000 unnecessary grafts.

The head of my college called me a heretic,but with a smile on her face. Happily she is now head of the GMC.

Doctors can be vicious sods!

Like you I am not rich,but I am content and still love my work.

Being able to share these tales with friends over the years has helped.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
David Neal's avatar
David Neal
3h

We all owe Tom and Carl a great deal. They provided a personal beacon of light to me through the dark times of the Great Nonsense. They continue to inspire with their commitment and personal integrity and perseverance. Yours David

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture