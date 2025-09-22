Vivien Buckley asked:

I’m curious, with your illustrious careers and critical thinking skills how much mud slinging have you been through,throughout your careers? Before covid were you aware of the depths of corruption? Do you believe more people are getting wise to it? I’m Canadian but am hopeful that RFK jr et al will succeed in at least educating most of the public to the reality of the very dangerous situation we find ourselves in. I’ve always respected BMJ but very disheartened that they too have been swallowed up by the “power.” It’s all so crazy making not to mention the feeling of being powerless.

As an answer, I provided some background information and some considerations.

The reaction to my original post has been wide, with some very interesting comments

Some more thoughts made their way into my dilapidated hemispheres since I wrote the original piece and read our readers’ comments.

The main one is that the more I (we) got insulted, attacked, called all sorts of names, the more people tried to undermine our work, the more I focused on the job in hand.

Which is to critically appraise and synthesise for our readers what we could gather from the best available evidence. We tried to communicate some (at times) complicated stuff in a simple way, with the odd joke thrown in.

Yes, it is not pleasant being called Dr Mengele. However, the person who did that is someone who had or has criminal proceedings underway against him for possible identity theft. This anecdote supports Brian Finney’s remark that those who mud sling have no arguments.

There is another aspect which is worth keeping in mind.

I had to hire an electronic minder to keep an eye on my biography published in the repository of character assassinations, also known as Wikipedia.

It cost me money, but my minder is good and reasonably priced. I had to take action because I could not allow nameless assassins to present a subtly biased bio. What would my children and grandchildren think of having an ascendant portrayed as a biased wimp?

Don’t worry, I am not revealing any secrets. The nameless character assassins know my Wikipedia page is monitored. They tried changing a few things, and they got changed back. So they moved on to the next victim.

In a way, the insults are the easiest to deal with. The sly, subtle “dagger in the back” stuff is more difficult to tackle, but again, following Finney’s law, the dagger turned out to be a boomerang.

For example, we have covered extensively the story of the attempts to discredit the authors of the Cochrane Review on Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses.

Cochrane’s subtle undermining of the review’s 4th and 5th updates, with the help of the New York Times produced this outcome:

Ranking 10th out of 29 million outputs is not bad, and being the first out of all Cochrane reviews must be particularly hurtful for the bumbling underminers. Of course, not all attention is good, but you can’t ignore the review and its findings.

So, the message is to be of good cheer; we are still here. We don’t get cowed by this stuff. And we have Matt on our side, Carl’s powerful home-made AI tool. We are also interviewing for the post of TTE spokesperson and confidentially can tell you that Joe Biden is the front runner just ahead of Matt Hancock.

This post was written by an old geezer who admires the hairdos of some former CDC directors.