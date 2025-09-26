Our reader Susie H took me to task, writing:

“You didn’t really address the part of Vivien’s question where she asked how long you have been aware of the corruption, can you tell us? For me, the BMJ became suspect after the Brian Deer hit piece on Wakefield and then very much more so when Malhotra got such stick over statins. There are some good guy editors too, but they don’t have enough clout.”

The simple answer is because it was not a eureka moment when I sat up and exclaimed Crikey, most of them are crooks!

It was a slow accumulation of understanding based on experience and training. It probably started in the late 90s when my co-authors and I published a suite of reviews on influenza vaccines (and continued to update them until 2018). We found it strange that the evidence clearly showed little or no effect and governments, always looking for savings (according to them) did not stop sponsoring them. This was accompanied by initial stonewalling of the reviews. When governments, researchers and pharma could no longer ignore them we got misquotes and thinly veiled attacks by people who had no idea what a Cochrane review was but knew very well who the payers are:

You will recognise most of the names. The authors are/were/are very close to pharma or even in pharma. The “rearrangement” was necessary to give the authors something to cite to justify their support of a failed technology. Round and round the garden they went avoiding the fundamental conclusion that split or lump it, the data show no effect.

Then came the Randy Bergen and Steve Black influenza vaccine trial in children and the realisation that serious harms data were suppressed and the owners of the data were not the researchers. It was pharma. The”authors” probably had no say in what was published.

At that time I was also busy looking for evidence of the effects of peer review: 2 books, two Cochrane reviews and several articles in JAMA. We found out that there was no visible effect on the quality of publication because for starters no one could define what a “good publication” was.

The emperor started to look really naked, poor guy.

A further step of the way was the antivirals work which documented all the aspects we have been discussing:

Finally, the undermining of our Cochrane review on physical interventions to halt the spread of respiratory viruses backed up by what is a complete betrayal of Archie Cochrane’s agenda and all those who had toiled for 3 decades to make Cochrane rounded up my complete distrust of “the system”.

This post was written by an old geezer who trusts in God.

