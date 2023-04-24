Excess deaths continue to worry us. What is causing them, and who cares? These are two questions without an answer.

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Our readers, like Alan Richards, would like to know what a proper investigation of deaths would look like. We did explain and discuss the opening moves for such an investigation. This has been carried by the Italian ISS, an equivalent to the NIH. However, the problem with any such publicly or privately funded move is that those in power might not want an answer until such time as they are shamed into doing something other than window dressing by blaming “Flu and Covid” for the usual NHS winter crisis (the new mantra the F&C words).

It is difficult to disagree with Keith Duddlestone that this “evasive behavior is entirely consistent with someone desperately trying to hide something”. We proposed some possible explanations, but so far, we can only say that a small percentage of excess deaths is due to alcohol abuse.

On 12 April, we reported on Tom writing to the NYT pointin…