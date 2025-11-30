As we woke up from our elderly slumber, we could hear our Macs pinging away, over and over again.

Blimey, we thought, we have a load of new TTE payers! That’s good.

Unfortunately, it was nothing of the kind. This is what the screen showed:

We both get automatic updates when we sign on, but 13 emails in 16 minutes is a lot. And it looks like a lot of scary information.

Then the afternoon crop:

We are not entirely sure why the UKHSA should produce this many updates, but it cannot be due to the impact of infectious diseases, as they are not even among the top 5 causes of death. Anyhow, the Scare Agency’s remit is…. “prevents, prepares for and responds to infectious diseases, and environmental hazards, to keep all our communities safe, save lives and protect livelihoods. We provide scientific and operational leadership, working with local, national and international partners to protect the public’s health and build the nation’s health security capability”.

Take the number 2 killer: cardiovascular disease. Who keeps an eye on that? We asked Matt.

Here’s the answer: three organisations UK-wide, and 12 spread through the nations.

In Italy, it’s 4; in Germany, 6; and in France, 5. All seem to have some degree of overlap, but they are looking at the number two killer (and most of them have several sub-branches, like registries, risk factors, and so on). So the question arising from this very brief overview is: why are so many organisations in the UK engaged in such frenzied activity on infectious diseases?

As for the late-breaking evening news, six emails have just arrived from the Scare Agency on Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic fever (CCHF). Perhaps we now have the answer as to what to prioritise.

This post was written by two old geezers who get a shower of emails.