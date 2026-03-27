Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
helenmcardle's avatar
helenmcardle
5h

Good stuff. Have you ever considered consultancy work for the UKHSA? Great point about the nonsense of focussing only on viruses that have a commercial value. This only became apparent to me when you laid it out the way you did in your series.

One thing though does occur to me, with all this focus on interventions and potentially preventable disease and it touches on Pat’s comment. Some of this isn’t preventable disease, by very virtue of the clinical condition and frailty of the people at most risk. A person reaching the end of their life may eventually succumb to one virus or another, or something that mimics a virus. So even if the ‘flu’ jag did work to give short lived protection against that one virus, it would have negligible impact overall.

We generally don’t go round swabbing dying people if we can avoid it, though that is another thing that changed in 2020, hopefully temporarily. But in the absence of a swab the changed certification rules did impact on the official statistics.

We know that a significant proportion of what were counted as COVID deaths in older adults were displaced deaths as they were people who would have been expected to die from ‘flu’, other respiratory infections or dementia in any given year. Deaths from these causes went down in 2020. Pneumonia remains the most common proximate cause of death in frailty and dementia, and it can be hard to distinguish clinically from the ‘death rattle’ we commonly encounter in the last days or weeks of life as consciousness declines. We may be classifying deaths of frailty, dementia and other terminal diagnoses as respiratory deaths but really don’t know if infection was a cause of death or a consequence of dying.

We were taught in medical school about pneumonia being ‘the old man’s friend’. They probably don’t teach that any more. It can be relatively peaceful though I’m not sure I’d agree that it is always a peaceful cause of death. I can think of more peaceful ways to go. But often I think if a person is deeply unconscious and dying the distress is more ours as observers and there is a natural inclination to want to do something, anything to relieve that distress.

https://agsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/jgs.12244#jgs12244-bib-0004

Reply
Share
Pat PT's avatar
Pat PT
8h

Avoidable harm. Hmmm how do we define it? When a friend of mine was admitted during Covid to be rehydrated, he caught Covid and died. He had been recently diagnosed with cancer throughout his digestive system. Dying before the pain became even worse was a mercy. (He also had a weak chest and preferred to risk Covid in order to have someone to talk with!). I am not suggesting that we are not in a mess, but there must be so many people (as you describe) with other conditions for whom a RV infection is a welcome way out of the system which keeps them alive whether they want it or not. The waters are indeed muddy!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture