If any of our readers are close relatives or friends of someone who died in hospitals, nursing homes or any other institutions related to health care, and you were told the death had to do with the C or F words (Covid and “flu”), read on. If you are still hurting, we advise you not to go further, as this is a summary of the evidence of neglect, political teflon shoulders and self-serving media frenzy.

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Definition

Respiratory Virus Hospital-Acquired Infections (RV HAIs) are acute infections acquired after admission to an institution for reasons unrelated to the RV infection.

Incidence

RV HAIs were an unknown quantity until the recent pandemic. Then everyone admitted to hospital got tested for Covid and possibly other agents. TTE discovered that in the United Kingdom, up to 40% of admissions went on to develop a Covid HAI. We have no reason to believe that the situation is different in other countries and for other agents. As we set the time frame for turning positive to 8 days after admission instead of the more realistic 5 days, our 40% is likely to be a substantial underestimate.

After the pandemic, testing went back to unclear rules, and inferences estimating the prevalence became difficult.

Importance

RV HAIs are a significant concern because they have serious clinical, public health, and economic consequences, particularly in healthcare settings where vulnerable populations are concentrated.

Hospital patients often have weakened immune systems, chronic lung or heart disease or advanced age or frailty. Respiratory viruses can cause severe disease, complications such as pneumonia and respiratory failure, and even death in these groups.

RV HAIs are associated with longer hospital stays and higher ICU admission rates. In a cohort of 1,700 patients with RV HAI, patients had longer mean lengths of stay (e.g., 21 days vs. 5 days in community-acquired cases). These patients were older, had pre-existing respiratory disorders or were immunosuppressed and faced greater RV HAI risk. They were also likely to exhibit typical symptoms of respiratory infections, which could delay diagnosis.

RV HAIs are also associated with significantly higher mortality compared with community-acquired cases, often with several-fold greater risk. Among patients who acquired influenza in hospital, 22% died compared with 4% among patients with negative test results: roughly 1 in 5 hospital-acquired influenza patients die in hospital, compared with about 1 in 25 in similar hospitalised patients without influenza. The odds of in-hospital death were significantly higher for those with HAI-influenza, even after adjusting for age and comorbidities.

A retrospective study identified 40 RV HAIs in adult and paediatric patients, with a higher incidence in children. Mortality occurred in 13% of cases. Infections were often seasonal but occurred year-round, ad Only 7% of cases were due to influenza.

Across the studies summarised in the table, RV HAIs are consistently associated with worse clinical outcomes. Mortality is typically around 10 to 15%, rising in elderly and ICU populations, with influenza showing a higher risk. Length of stay is prolonged, particularly in adults and severe cases requiring intensive care. While findings vary by setting and virus type, the overall evidence indicates that RV HAIs significantly increase hospital burden through increased mortality, ICU utilisation, and extended admissions.

Lack of precision

RV infections are often mistaken for bacterial infections, leading to unnecessary antibiotic use, increased antimicrobial resistance and additional side effects and costs to the health system, making them a critical focus for infection control and patient safety.

For policymakers, admissions are a better indicator of harm than case counts alone. Case counts depend heavily on testing availability, health-seeking behaviour and changes in testing policy. Because policy decisions aim to prevent health-system overload, admissions are a direct proxy for system stress. For policymakers, hospital admissions answer the key question: “Is the virus causing enough severe disease to threaten people and the health system?”

However, the healthcare-associated component of admissions is often overlooked. Because surveillance is admission-based, it is easier to report “admissions with respiratory viral infection” than to reliably distinguish community-acquired from HAIs in real time.

Classifying an infection as healthcare-associated requires precise timing of symptom onset, reliable testing dates, an understanding of the incubation periods (which vary by virus), and clinical documentation.

In reality, symptoms are often atypical or delayed, and testing is haphazard, frequently occurring days after onset. Patients may have been exposed both in the community and in hospital. To avoid misclassification, and simplify data collection systems usually aggregate all admissions with infection.

Lack of commitment to take the problem seriously

Our investigation found that no serious investigation of HAIs has been conducted.

That government documents largely ignore the problem.

Contemporary literature is heavily biased towards describing the impact of a single agent - influenza, while largely ignoring all others. When more than one agent is mentioned, focus on the ones with commercial value.

Our FOI met with evasive answers until the authorities were forced to admit that the data separating RV admissions from RV HAIs have NOT (or are not) been collected

Ignoring the contribution of RV HAIs to the winter crisis

Despite yearly punctual screaming headlines, no programmes have been undertaken to understand the transmission and ecology of RVHAIs

Nor are there any trials that could be easily planned and carried out at any time in large portions of the community and the NHS to diminish the uncertainty on transmission and remedies, few of which have solid evidence behind them.

Summary

RV HAIs remain under-recognised and inconsistently monitored within healthcare systems. Despite evidence of substantially increased mortality and prolonged hospitalisation, gaps in surveillance, reporting, and policy attention limit the effectiveness of prevention strategies. Addressing these shortcomings is essential to reducing avoidable harm and improving patient safety within the NHS.

This post was written by two old geezers who know what matters.

Study References in the table

Chow EJ et al.

Hospital-Acquired Respiratory Viral Infections: Incidence, Morbidity, and Mortality in Pediatric and Adult Patients. Open Forum Infect Dis. 2017 Feb 3;4(1):ofx006. doi: 10.1093/ofid/ofx006.

Petrie JG, et al.

Incidence and outcomes of hospital-associated respiratory virus infections by viral species. Infect Control Hosp Epidemiol. 2024 May;45(5):618-629. doi: 10.1017/ice.2023.263.

Manchal N, et al.

Hospital-acquired viral respiratory tract infections: An underrecognized nosocomial infection. Infect Dis Health. 2020 Aug;25(3):175-180. doi: 10.1016/j.idh.2020.02.002.

Do Rego et al.

Viral co-infection in ventilated hospital-acquired pneumonia: impact on outcomes. Annals of Intensive Care. 2025.

Loubet et al.

Loubet P et al. Impact of respiratory viruses in hospital-acquired pneumonia in the intensive care unit: A single-center retrospective study. J Clin Virol. 2017 Jun;91:52-57. doi: 10.1016/j.jcv.2017.04.001.

Hedberg P, et al.

Clinical phenotypes and outcomes of SARS-CoV-2, influenza, RSV and seven other respiratory viruses: a retrospective study using complete hospital data. Thorax. 2022 Feb;77(2):154-163. doi: 10.1136/thoraxjnl-2021-216949.

Stewart et al.

Impact of healthcare-associated infection on length of stay. J Hosp Infect. 2021 Aug;114:23-31. doi: 10.1016/j.jhin.2021.02.026.