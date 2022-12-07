On 1 December, The UK’s Department of Health and Social Care published the Technical Report on the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK.

The report is a long 11-chapter document describing the UK’s response and pointing out suggestions for dealing with future pandemics.

The report is dubbed “independent”, but the authors are public health civil servants and a handful of academics. Given that the authors were instrumental to a greater and lesser degree in implementing the catastrophes of lockdowns, the content is as independent as President Xi’s assessment of his policies.

Readers of Trust the Evidence will face problems reconciling some of the report content with what we have written. For example, there is no mention of the misuse of PCR or the failure to follow closely other nations ahead of the curve whose contact tracing systems had been overwhelmed in days.