This post is not for the light-hearted. It links to what we could ascertain of the pharmacokinetics of Comirnaty, in its constituent parts, by scrutinising regulatory documents. It is difficult to investigate this work, as regulators are seldom clear as to their thinking. They do not need to be, as only a handful of researchers can be bothered to look at regulatory material. The rest read social media or biomedical journal articles, which are often nothing less than covert adverts.

In this post, we listed the eight PK studies in rats presented to the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) regulators of ALC-0315, a proprietary amino-lipid included as an “excipient” in the LNP formulation sourced from Acuitas, a Canadian biotech company.

Follow-up of ALC-0315 metabolism was studied for 48 hours in rats.

Some of the studies found the metabolites (in order of frequency) in the liver, spleen and rat ovaries. We were unclear about the half-life, although EMA seemed to think it was long. How long is anyone’s guess.

At page 29 of Pfizer’s biodistribution study 185350, our reader Cassiopea spotted this in the certificate of Analysis:

It’s not clear what is carcinogenic: the lipid, the radioactive label, the concentration, the dose or whether it is only carcinogenic in California. But no carcinogenic studies were done in the rush to emergency licensing.

PK study 185350 was critiqued by a vaccinologist who expressed doubts about the state of knowledge of LNP dynamics and their possible toxicity in humans, especially after repeated exposures.

And we exposed the gap in knowledge of biodistribution in pregnant women who were excluded by the registration trials

All of this was not helped by the observation that, according to Pfizer’s own trial documentation, the plague had vanished halfway through the trial

And there was a question on repeated exposure to LNPs

“Review evidence elicits concerns that LNPs will stimulate immune response due to repeated exposures. Concerns over the accumulation of LNPs and their increase in the rate of adverse events also explain the exclusion of such participants from the trial”.

Finally, the US HHS provided more evidence as a basis for their decision to withdraw funding from mmRNA vaccines

This post was written by two old geezers whose only certainty is the effects on the credibility of public bodies which rushed experimental vaccines to market without adequate homework.