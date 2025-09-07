Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
helenmcardle's avatar
helenmcardle
13h

Judging by the before and after photo montage where the GP is no longer involved in the patient's care (other than nominally being the patient care record holder), it looks like the proposal is to replace us NHS GPs with an AI app. What could possibly go wrong?

https://edition.cnn.com/2025/08/26/tech/openai-chatgpt-teen-suicide-lawsuit

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Peter Davies's avatar
Peter Davies
12h

The tyranny of 'Apps'! Another hairbrained scheme where the patient has to a) have access to the internet, b) be computer literate, and c) know how to type! Interesting that in the list of 'Native features' proposed the letters 'N/A' appear under 'Care Navigation' and 'Care Management'. Surely, these are key to reassuring people that once they have found their way through what look like purely administrative tasks, they will get to see a GP face to face and not just be palmed off with some AI generated facsimile. Where is love, compassion, understanding, and simply being heard in this transformation of Britain's Health?!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture