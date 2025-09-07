On 1 August 2025, the Tony Blair Institute released The NHS at a Crossroads: The App That Can Transform Britain’s Health.

Share

The document was written by three experts. One is a physician who worked “alongside Sir Patrick Vallance and Sir John Bell, her thought leadership contributes significantly to policy discussions of social-care policy, biotechnology and health care in the AI era”. The second is ex-WHO, and the third is a techie who worked on the digital health record, a unicorn project.

But we are digressing. The document is 55 pages long, but despite its title, it does not offer a diagnosis of the NHS's many ills, some of which have been documented in TTE.

Trifles such as being a dredger of public money, having massive waiting lists, Big Mac-sized bureaucracy, strict censorship, stonewalls and waste at every corner. Oh yes, let’s not forget excess mortality and shortening of life expectancy.

The document goes straight to the solution: an App, not like the current one, which offers the following:

There are other “non native” features which can be accessed through third parties listed on page 25 of the document, but apparently they do not work very well; they still leave gaps.

Thankfully, the Government’s 10-year plan will introduce a ‘bigger role for the NHS App’ with 12 new features.

‘However, there are areas where the ten-year health plan doesn’t go far enough,’ say Tony’s cronies.

There follows a whole series of recommendations for the Government to further develop the proposed enhancements, increasing “Access to personal health information, Administrative control, Care navigation” and “Clinical management”.

The Tony Blair Institute proposes further digitalisation and further remoteness of the NHS from the everyday problems of folk. Another screen to hide behind or, as in the case of the Zoe app (remember that?), mislead the public by confusing a disease with a syndrome.

Innovation, real-world stuff, AI, personalised prevention and the wonderfully unclear cameo at Figure 6, offering a chronic pain sufferer "digital therapeutics” delivered by the enhanced App are all in the document.

The TBI institute must believe the NHS workforce has never used an App before: '

‘To realise its potential, however, the NHS App needs to avoid the “productivity paradox.” This often occurs when new technology is introduced to a sector. Productivity falls rather than rises because those first to encounter that technology fail to see its potential.’

As a consequence, ‘Productivity isn’t realised until processes are reimagined.’

So, Tony, how exactly is the App going to re-imagine more GPs to get on with the job of seeing patients? There are over 350,000 health and wellness apps available across Apple and Google. If these Apps haven't already changed your life or fleeced your pocket, exactly how are they going to reimagine 7 million on the waiting list? Perhaps with the right bug, they might just disappear.

It's the same old people trying to influence healthcare in the same old way: more tech, more overdiagnosis and more overtreatment. While this all happens, it's more money for them and less for you.

How do we know this? Well, Tony tells us: ‘It must be more integrated with private-sector providers. Few people access care through the NHS alone, with 41 per cent of young people having used private health-care services at least once. Without this integration, the app risks becoming NHS-centric rather than person-centric.’

So there you have it. Tony's real plan is to redirect our money to private healthcare, often at the expense of you, the poor patient, who is still waiting in line for care.

In the Use Case in Action (see figure 6), the actress’s facial expression says it all: before (the first three pictures) shows she has seen a GP (remember them?), and after (the last three) receiving her “digital therapeutics”.

For a system which does not even know (or care) what the underreporting of harm medication is and refuses to investigate excess mortality, it’s not as bad as a science fiction programme.

Donate to TTE

The Conclusion of the documents perhaps sums up the essentials of what is proposed in the usual jargon-laced prose:

Conclusion

The NHS App stands at a crossroads. The government’s ten-year plan rightly emphasises the central role it must play in creating a modern NHS fit for the future, but there is room for greater ambition. To truly succeed, the NHS App must be more consumer-focused, seamlessly integrated with clinical pathways and explicitly linked to the SPR. While generating ideas is easy, delivery is hard. In this paper we have outlined an ambitious but realistic roadmap, achievable within the remainder of this parliament if it is driven decisively from the centre of government. This is the government’s moment to deliver a world-beating NHS App, demonstrating the kind of tangible progress and competence that voters will notice. It must grasp this opportunity with both hands.

Do the words “world beating” remind you of anything or someone?

The two old geezers are not too sure what it all means; perhaps our readers can make sense of it.

But as the overdiagnosis speakers have pointed out, we will soon be patients from cradle to doom:

This post was written by two perplexed old geezers.