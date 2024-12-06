UK “flu” cases are four times higher amid fear of the NHS ‘quad-demic’, reports the Times.

The NHS is facing a “quad-demic” of health emergencies as it heads into winter, with hospitals “busier than ever” at this time of year, said Professor Stephen Powis, the national medical director of the NHS,

The Guardian reports the number of hospitals ‘with flu’ in England has more than quadrupled compared with last year.’ We’re told that the UKHSA is currently monitoring the activity levels of four illnesses that all peak throughout winter: Flu, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and norovirus.

The current data reports that 1,099 flu patients were in hospital last week. Putting aside the fact that ‘’flu’ covers a myriad of agents, the reports state that this is the highest number of patients for this time of year since NHS England started publishing the data in 2021.

The NHS also said, reports the Telegraph, ‘there had been a surge in winter vomiting-bug norovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and continued cases of Covid, creating a “quad-demic” of threats.’

First, let's take the norovirus reports: The UKHSA says, ‘total norovirus laboratory reports during weeks 46 and 47 of 2024 (665 laboratory reports) were more than double the 5-season average (315 laboratory reports) for the same 2-week period.’ The reports are in England, and they don't tell you this adds up to an absolute increase of 6 cases per million.

Also, the UKHSA cannot tell you whether this relates to an actual increase in cases as it does not know what contributes to this increased reporting.

Multiple factors contributed to the observed increase in laboratory reports, such as ongoing changes to the epidemiology following the COVID-19 pandemic or changes in testing and reporting to national surveillance. Further work to understand the drivers of the increased reporting is underway.’

Next, media reports say the UKHSA monitors four viruses—more misinformation. The UKHSA's surveillance reports that human metapneumovirus is decreasing, parainfluenza is increasing, and adenovirus circulation is stable. The ever-present rhinovirus is somewhat decreasing. We won’t mention the other circulating agents as it may further confuse the media.

The TTE office is puzzled by the apparent surprise of rising influenza positivity among those in charge. In The Week in Numbers (October 20th), we reported that Winter is coming, as it does every year, and the healthcare system has done nothing to prepare.

The media insists that influenza was rising compared to last week and, more importantly, to this time last year. The data shows that cases have come early compared to the previous year but are in line with 2022/23.

As for the data on admission, it also mirrors what we observed on 22/23.

Note that the bad year was 2017/18 when a sustained rise in cases seen in January and February led to an estimated 50,100 excess winter deaths in England and Wales.

Further to this are the RSV cases, adding to the so-called ‘quad-demic’. Looking at the previous years, though, shows that it's all so predictable.

In July 2023, we wrote how much we were Looking forward to the next winter crisis.

The predictability of its occurrence means you don't need the modellers to help you forecast the inevitable winter surge in respiratory agents.

We have to say, though, that we are aghast with the current thinking and the frenzy created by the notion there is a ‘quad-demic’.

The NHS national medical director, Sir Stephen Powis, said: “The NHS is busier than it has ever been before heading into winter, with flu and norovirus numbers in hospital rising sharply.”

Yet, memories are short-lived. Remember Rishi Sunak. The previous Prime Minister had to call a crisis meeting at Nr 10 to avert the winter crisis. According to some, the Prime Minister was delusional as Sunak “insisted [the NHS] had the money it needed to cope with the surge in winter illness​".

However, at the time, everything was OK, as the Health Secretary, Theresa Coffey—remember her—had a ‘laser-like’ focus on the NHS problems. The plan involved increasing 999 call handlers and 7,000 extra hospital beds that would appear this winter. Now, guess what? Predictably, these beds have yet to appear.

Previously, we reported an answer to a Parliamentary Question by Philip Dunne, MP, on the number of unplanned accidents and emergency attendances resulting in admission and a primary diagnosis of respiratory condition between 2010 and 2017. Predictably, the data shows the worst month was December in six out of the seven years - the other was January. ‘On average, 30,000 respiratory admissions occur in December, roughly double August.’ To some, this increase is a surprise.

TTE is tiring of its predictability. We are at the point where those in charge have to be held accountable, as they seem unable to see what everyone else can see. As with the mainstream media, they are now part of the problem; their misinformation and willingness to whip up a frenzy ignore the need to solve the real issue.

This was written by two old geezers who do not need models to predict what will happen every year. The solution? Planning.