Thank you to all who provided me with intelligent and apposite comments on my post asking for advice. I may have expressed myself in an unclear way. In saying I sought solace, I never intended to “give up” critical thinking or input into TTE.

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Like Dr Bamji, I wonder why we tolerate an expensive charade like the Hallett Inquiry with a chair who is quite clearly biased and “witnesses” who engage in “I said, she said, he said” enriched by offensive words.

Here’s a summary of the most gross and clear demonstrations of malice and incompetence in my lifetime. Simon Case gets the prize for this week’s balderdash: “It is like taming wild animals. Nothing in my past experience has prepared me for this madness.”

I have decided to run a series called “The architecture of isolation” with the following objectives: