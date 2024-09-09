Most interventions during “the unpleasantness” were evidence-free, and the impartial assessment of their impact never carried. They were and are invisible.

The mainstream media is in trouble: publishing pseudoscientific stories with content halfway between Laurel and Hardy and Jacques Tati's scripts. These stories are poorly researched, superficial, and, as we have shown, at times, part of a promotional circus.

The latest offering is surreal, or it may be deadly.

“Oh, Hi, Mrs Bloggs. Could you lift your left arm so I can see if you have lymphadenopathy? Just in case the breast lumpectomy you had three years ago did not do its job, you know.

Is your daughter in my surgery with you? I cannot see her, although I can see a pair of specs wandering about in midair.”

The story is relatively simple. Some research geezers from Dallas, USA, shaved hairs from some poor mice and then painted them with a water and tartrazine solution. Hey presto, the solution bound to lipids in cell walls, altering light reflection and up popped the internal organs.

Now, steady on, the scientists' authors are all material expert geezers, so we give them the benefit of not being experienced in dealing with humans, especially patients. However, in the story that just about every important news outlet has reported, no one seems to have asked what tartrazine is and what its effects are.

It’s a food dye (also known as A102), approved in the US for moderate daily intake.

The evidence we could find is not 100% clear, but it has been associated with allergic reactions such as asthma and urticaria in a subpopulation of susceptibles. A recent laboratory study concluded that tartrazine may be cytotoxic and genotoxic.

Somehow, these doubts and uncertainties were made invisible by the mainstream media.

Two visible old geezers wrote this post.

