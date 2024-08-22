Alzheimer’s wonder drug will not be available on the NHS, headlines the Telegraph.

The ‘wonder drug’ benefits are too small to justify costs, says NICE. The drug alone costs £21,000. In addition to fortnightly infusions and close monitoring, the costs are prohibitive.

The MHRA has approved a licence for Lecanemab in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, but the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has said the drug isn’t worth the costs in draft guidance published today. Charities and patient associations are up in arms.

This is the second potential drug targeting amyloid in the brain in 12 months. After 20 years with no new drugs, we now have two which could slow Alzheimer’s disease,' wrote Dr Richard Oakley, associate director at the Alzheimer's Society.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE, said ‘Lecanemab provides, on average, 4 to 6 months, slowing in the rate of progression from mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, but this is just not enough benefit to justify the additional cost to the NHS.’

Looking at the evidence for Lecanemab doesn't provide much reassurance that it’s a wonder drug.

An 18-month RCT of 1,795 participants reported that ‘Lecanemab reduced markers of amyloid in early Alzheimer’s disease and resulted in moderately less decline on measures of cognition and function than placebo at 18 months but was associated with adverse events.”

The news reports that lecanemab slowed clinical decline by 27%. But what does a 27% reduction mean?

After 18 months of treatment, lecanemab reduced the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB), by 27% compared with placebo—an absolute difference of 0·45 points (change from baseline 1·21 for lecanemab vs 1·66 with placebo).

The CDR-SB aims to quantify symptom severity across a range of cognition and function. However, a systematic review of lecanemab revealed that most of the measurement scales used for testing the benefits of lecanemab were outdated and that ‘the true meaning of the change observed on CDR-SB is doubtful because it has never been correctly analyzed in relation to the time change.’

Furthermore, a CDR-SB difference of 0·45 isn’t clinically meaningful. A 2019 study reported that the minimal clinically important difference was 1·63 for those with mild Alzheimer's. Small trials detect statistically significant inconsequential effects that do not affect patients but do affect media reporting.

All of this is so predictable: A 2012 study found that new treatments are only slightly more likely to be better than established treatments when tested in randomised controlled trials (RCTs). Additionally, results have remained stable over time, and the success rate of new treatments has not changed over the last half-century of clinical trials.

What’s quite clear is that the clinical significance of Lecanemab has yet to be established. How’s that for a ‘wonder drug’?

This post was written by two old codgers who have no skin in wonder drugs, game changers, miracle drugs, designer drugs, personalised medicines and disease course-changing interventions.