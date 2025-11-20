Vivian alerted us to blockage of comments to our posts by paying subscribers.

We have found the problem: the failing eyesight of the two old geezers.

By mistake we clicked the button “no comments allowed” from the Echoanxiety post onwards and this was carried over to the following posts. We were so anxious about floods and dead tits that we failed to check the posts.

We have fixed the problem but if you have any further difficulties please alert us.

We guarantee this was not a plot by Neil O’Brien MP to shut us up. It was ur fault.

The two old geezers.

Profuse apologies and please catch up on the commenting.