Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
1d

It seems that the government CRA (Canadian Revenue Agency) is on top of their game when it comes to collecting money from the poor tax payers. Years ago, my son filled out his tax form and claimed something his company at the time, had not provided. Eventually that got sorted out but CRA didn’t drop it, no they kept the investigation going looking for something, anything to retrieve money from his “win.” They allowed car expenses if you had to travel over 40k to work. However in the car expenses he claimed, depreciation on his vehicle was “caught” as his car was less than a year old so he ended up having to pay $500 back to the CRA. The agent was like a dog with a bone in my son’s case.

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Myra's avatar
Myra
1d

Happy Easter!

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