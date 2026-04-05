In our previous post, we showed what a good adventure playground the recent pandemic had been for criminals, profiteers and wastrel administrators.

The sums retrieved so far for the poor taxpayer are minimal, and the waste with time-limited stockpiles of drugs and vaccines of dubious effects continues unabated. Without anyone being held responsible.

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Fat DHSC contracts are not governable as the DHSC refused to quantify the benefits accrued from vast expenditure.

So, to cheer up our partly enraged and partly demoralised readers, we thought of making an Easter egg with a nice surprise in it.

Its cooking is simple. We re-visited the Companies House Website and searched under “PANDEMIC”

and “PANDEMIC AND SOLUTIONS”. Responses varied widely, with answers ranging from 47 to 10,000.

Search filters on the website let you group companies by directors, addresses, and activity status. Short of time, we opted to ask how many of the 36 companies with “PANDEMIC” in their name, were incorporated between December 2020 and now.

Fifty-six companies have the title “Pandemic” (beware: the numbers change from search to search, and we have no clue why, apart from there being a likely a problem with the government’s search engine).

If we limit these by the advanced search feature to companies incorporated from 2020 onwards, we get 36 results; of these, seven are still active.

But here comes the egg: GLOBAL PANDEMIC LIMITED, incorporated on 31 January 2020 (strange, given the pandemic timing), had a Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) code 14190, which means it was a Manufacturer of other wearing apparel and accessories not elsewhere classified. It was dissolved on 18 January 2022.

The SIC is a hierarchical, numerical system used by government bodies (such as Companies House and the ONS) to classify businesses based on their primary economic activity.

Donate to TTE for Easter

So, we asked the website how many SIC 86102 registrations there were for Medical nursing home activities between 1 December 2019 and 1 December 2020. We got 1,390 hits, with 452 still active. As for SIC 87100, Residential nursing care facilities, 1,469 were registered in the same period, of which 537 were still trading. Seems to the office a high attrition rate for such important activities in a time of crisis.

As a present in the egg, we will leave our readers to play with the filters. For example, where would Covid testing be? SIC 86220 is Specialists medical practice activities?

There’s plenty of good names to choose from, such as “Heaven Radiology” (no longer celestially trading, we fear).

What about searching under SIC 47749 Retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods in specialised stores (not incl. hearing aids) n.e.c?

As a final surprise, we can reveal that in the Pandemic Preparedness Strategy: building our capabilities, published on 25 March 2026, the word “fraud” does not appear once. “Waste” appears four times in relation to wastewater testing and once in:

The absence of proper financial oversight in 2020 created an open playground for criminals to exploit taxpayers. The real question is what safeguards have been introduced to prevent a repeat—or an even worse situation—in the future. Judging by the evidence so far, it appears there are none, much like expecting substance in your next bite of a chocolate egg.

Happy Easter.

This post was written by two old geezers who wish all their readers a very happy Easter and very deep pockets, “when not if” the next “pandemic” strikes.