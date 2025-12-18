In late 2025, members of the US vaccine advisory committee voted to shift away from a universal approach, recommending decision-making based on individual parental choice for infants of HBV-negative mothers.

For clarification, a newborn does not acquire HBV from a seronegative mother. The risk is effectively zero, which is why the screening decision now focuses on identifying mothers who are HBsAg-positive.

Further to the current denial of vaccination in the US, we express our concern and solidarity with all those affected over the next 70 years and offer some evidence-based advice.

We turned to the CDC’s summary of the modes of HBV transmission and would recommend that all newborns take heed of the CDC’s list.

Not to have sex, either vaginal, anal or oral.

If they decide to have sex, to use a barrier

Not to receive blood transfusions in countries where they know do not check for the presence of HBV.

Not to mix with addicts and people with open skin sores

To use their own toothbrush and not to share

Do not shave and do not share shaving equipment

Not to ask for an organ transplant

Not be reborn from a seropositive mum.

For completeness, we have checked the UK Scare Agency list of modes of transmission and have to add this warning to all US newborns:

Not to have a tattoo, piercing, or medical or dental procedure with unsterilised equipment.

