An Expression of Concern
For US newborns from seronegative mothers deprived of the Hepatitis B (Hep B, or HBV) vaccine.
In late 2025, members of the US vaccine advisory committee voted to shift away from a universal approach, recommending decision-making based on individual parental choice for infants of HBV-negative mothers.
For clarification, a newborn does not acquire HBV from a seronegative mother. The risk is effectively zero, which is why the screening decision now focuses on identifying mothers who are HBsAg-positive.
Further to the current denial of vaccination in the US, we express our concern and solidarity with all those affected over the next 70 years and offer some evidence-based advice.
We turned to the CDC’s summary of the modes of HBV transmission and would recommend that all newborns take heed of the CDC’s list.
Not to have sex, either vaginal, anal or oral.
If they decide to have sex, to use a barrier
Not to receive blood transfusions in countries where they know do not check for the presence of HBV.
Not to mix with addicts and people with open skin sores
To use their own toothbrush and not to share
Do not shave and do not share shaving equipment
Not to ask for an organ transplant
Not be reborn from a seropositive mum.
For completeness, we have checked the UK Scare Agency list of modes of transmission and have to add this warning to all US newborns:
Not to have a tattoo, piercing, or medical or dental procedure with unsterilised equipment.
Two concerned old geezers wrote this post.
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you again for my morning laugh. Has everybody gone crazy or suffer from tunnel vision$ I was a hippie back in the day and in 1969 contracted hep b. Months later I discovered I was pregnant. I had no idea hep b was a big issue and gave it no thought. About 8 years ago I decided to get my antibodies checked. The immunologist said I had never had hep b. I knew I had and called the health department to see if they kept records from back in the day. She said no and asked why I was asking. I told her and she showed her irritation at doctors not running the proper test. Anyway, she sent me a requisition for the proper test and yes I have antibodies to Hep B. My son who was born March 1970 is now 55 and has no health issues besides becoming severely allergic to glutton after his 3rd covid shot.
Love it.