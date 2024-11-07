The ONS reported 1,012 deaths were registered in England and Wales in the week ending 25 October 2024 (Week 43).

They say the number of deaths registered was 7.2% lower than the expected number (857 fewer deaths).

TTE’s Farr Diagram shows the number of deaths is near the upper end of what would be expected.

Share Trust the Evidence

The number of deaths to week 43 (spot the pandemic) shows that deaths in 2024 are down on the previous 5 years. However, the upward trajectory since 2019 is noticeable.

Analysimg the data by winter periods shows the variation from year to year. Some years have lower counts, often followed by more deaths next year.

This is particularly so in 2018/19 but can also be seen in 21/22.

Although the 2024 data shows fewer deaths than expected, this winter could see more than expected as vulnerable patients trend into the winter. This variation in excess deaths is most significant for the over 85s. Our analysis suggests this is a bad year to cut the winter fuel allowance.

The ONS also reported that 14% of the registered deaths involved influenza or pneumonia (1,525 deaths), with 2.6% involving coronavirus (282 deaths) in week 44. Whether these deaths are correctly assigned causes is irrelevant; what is noticeable is the lack of media interest in the number of deaths due to influenza or pneumonia.

Hark back to 2020, when we found our way to the second lockdown amid the peak pandemic panic. In week 43 of 2020, 978 deaths were registered from COVID-19 - 547 fewer registered deaths than those currently involving acute respiratory infections.

Media frenzy has a lot to answer for when it comes to contextualising the number and understanding thecauses of deaths.

TTE considers the media will awaken as deaths increase this winter- particularly when it starts to get cold out there.

This post was written by two old geezers who have written far too much about deaths.