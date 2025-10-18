Hi folks, as you know, we have produced a mass of posts in the last 2 years. As the TTE archive is now, well, as big as Matt’s ego, we decided to produce an index by topic with dates of posting, a brief description of the content and hyperlinks.

It’s easy, as when doing a COVID model, we hear you say. You must have a spreadsheet where you keep track of everything.

Yes, we do, but we are not as tidy as you think. Trouble is one of us is writing something about the Scare Agency and the other geezer pops up saying “have u seen the latest b…….?” And Geezer 1 gets sucked into the latest miracle cure or the CDC’s massive inflation of the threat from yellow Jones Canyon fever, which causes quadruple paresis of facial muscles and eyelashes. By the time we found out it had hit 3 cows in Indiana, the original post was left unfinished.

So we are housekeeping and aim to provide you with a series of indices by topic. For example, the transmission riddles series, tales from the front line, Comirnaty, Matt Hancock’s greatest successes (the smallest series of all), John Snow, antivirals, Dots, MHRA papers, hospital-acquired infections, etc, etc.

It’s heavy lifting for two old dudes. We’ll let you into a secret, just Carl, Tom and the hundreds of thousands of our readers, just us: in some cases, we can’t even remember what we wrote. We’ve unearthed posts in the archive that even appeared in the Guardian and some that have never seen the light of day. So we are on a voyage of rediscovery.

Have patience while we sort ourselves out. Those who do not like it will be targeted with Joe Biden jokes, coerced to wear masks to please Nicola and her demented advisors, or end up as dead-ends for the viros, as Fauci once lamented. You have been warned.

This post was written by two old geezers who are not yet part of the archive