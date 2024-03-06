OK, folks, so we learned that the Welsh First Minister (what used to be called the SoS for Wales) considered lockdowns a failed experiment.

The remarks must be seen in the context of a major backpedalling exercise or the deadly syndrome of hindsight used to justify your actions. Let’s look briefly at what the “experiment” consisted of and what its consequences are and will be. This is a brief list in no particular order; you are invited to add to it.

Share