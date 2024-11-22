Tales from the Front Line: Anchoring Bias

The medical notes say he has a swollen, red, painful wrist. As he is bed-bound, he requires a home visit—the differential lists cellulitis as the most likely diagnosis.

“Did you hurt your wrist,” I say.

“No”

I look for any scratches or entry points that indicate infection. The notes state the wrist is warm, red, and painful. He has a temperature, but otherwise, his observations are stable. Something doesn’t add up. It does look like he has cellulitis, but there’s no source for the infection.

In their influential 1974 paper “Judgment under Uncertainty: Heuristics and Biases,” Tversky and Kahneman proposed that when individuals make predictions, they start with an initial value or anchor and adjust their reasoning from that arbitrary point.

Anchoring is a common bias in emergency settings, leading to diagnostic errors. Applying excessive weight to initial information makes adjusting the diagnostic hypothesis challenging even when further information becomes available.

The presence of anchoring bias is a warning sign that can alert clinicians to the increased risk of diagnostic error. In a qualitative study interviewing GPs, we found that early views of the problem are at least partly based on an initial fast response to the issue (System 1 reasoning) and tend to be biased unless one takes time for a slow analytic, reflective response under the influence of System 2 reasoning.

“Do you have any other symptoms,” I ask.

“Well, I have a little bit of tummy pain. Also, my eyes have been a bit of a bother.”

The carer says, “ His urine has been a bit smelly.”

He has a catheter. “When was it last changed,” I ask.

“Two weeks ago.”

Reactive arthritis is joint pain and swelling triggered by an infection in another body part. Reiter's syndrome, also known as reactive arthritis, is the triad of conjunctivitis, urethritis, and arthritis that occurs after an infection, particularly in the urogenital or gastrointestinal tract. In reactive arthritis, the body's immune system overreacts to the infection and attacks healthy tissue, causing inflammation. Hence the swollen wrist. However, the exact mechanism for the arthritis reaction is unknown, and no single test exists.

I test the urine - he has a full house for a catheter-associated infection.

A thorough history and awareness of the unexpected help overcome anchoring bias. I can diagnose the source of the problem and form a plan to manage it before proceeding to the next case.

