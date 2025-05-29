Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
5h

When I read this in the Times report: "In November to December last year, only 415 out of the 4,160 staff in its main offices in Newport and in Titchfield, Hampshire, went in two days a week or more." I realised why the ONS and in fact the rest of the "Rolls-Royce" Whitehall public service has become a phantasy with no relation to real life. Why would published statistics not be affected ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Hills's avatar
Hills
2h

I also read recently (likely you have read it too) that during the move to Swansea, there was ongoing work on establishing who was actually living in the UK after the the exit checks at airports were cancelled by Tony Blair. So the ONS was pulling together a system that relied on real time admin - so volume of food consumed, use of water, power demands, housing demands etc. Data publicly available. The article said that all that info was lost in the move and probably knocked back anything useful by many years. If true - or a version of it - there is a fundamental problem with the way we manage organisations which are meant to provide us, the people, with a tool to help us navigate complex challenging times?

It takes a very long time to build trust; a very short time to lose it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture