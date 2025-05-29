Following the lockup debacle and the ensuing data mess, we have been cautious in making inferential statements based on government data. Government marks its own exams, as do UKHSA and MHRA, those shining beacons of good science, independence and transparency.

What we first drew attention to the excess deaths at the start of TTE, nothing seemed to happen. Several months later, the UK’s Sunak government announced that it would not investigate excess deaths. One could understand why. However once the mists of censorship and wokery the real pictures started to emerge, it became clear that at least half of the deaths with SARS-CoV-2 infections playing an undefined role had occurred several days after hospital admission.

What had become crystal clear is that death certificates were unreliable, no post-mortems had been carried out, and in the UK alone, there were 14 different definitions of death for/ by/ with Covid.

We are two old geezers tapping away at our antiquated old Macs (the one that came just after the Sinclair Spectrum), so we were puzzled when the ONS kept spurting forth certainties based on death certificates. Even more puzzled when the ONS changed its way of accounting for excess deaths in early 2024.

We were so confused that we asked a statistician to look at the method, and he was even more confused than the two old geezers. Again, this did not really wash off, and the Government told the usual inquiring Ester McVey MP to take a long walk off a short plank.

In May 2023, The Right Hon. Esther McVey MP asked the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care if his Department would investigate the excess deaths in England in the last 12 months. His Majesty’s government and Mr O’Brien MP announced that they have absolutely no intention of investigating the causes of excess mortality in England and Wales. Instead, they ran for cover behind the usual waffle of flu and COVID-19 words and sundry conditions and will set out a “strategy”. Yet, no strategy is forthcoming.

But the excess figures dipped as a result of the new ONS methods.

Way before that and loosely connected to excess deaths (we think), there was the ONS great cherry-picking safari:

ONS picked data from the upswing in SARS-CoV-2 circulation to demonstrate (mark, not test) the effectiveness of masks.

So we have been suspicious. Rightly so, according to the Times, which announced that the ONS data were “nonsense” and the immediate retirement of its Chief Statistician on health grounds.

Apparently, the rot started when experienced staff refused to move from London to Swansea, and the ONS had to do with some other folks. Fine, but don't mess around with your health. Healthcare is not like car production; there are no assembly lines.

However, the ONS had a good pandemic when it came to taking the covid cash. Total costs incurred by the ONS directly attributed to the COVID Infection Survey were £988.5m. Let's call it a cool billion. So, what did we get for our money?

Riddled with inaccuracies, inconsistencies, and poor data analysis, the ONS survey provided no meaningful evidence to alter the course of events that followed. Volunteers called it an “absolute shambles,” “disappointing and frustrating,” and “utter incompetence.”

If you are looking for a job as the chief of the National Statistician Statistics Authority, it comes with a £180k salary. Not bad for peddling a load of nonsense.

Two illiterate old geezers wrote this post.