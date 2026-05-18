Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
4h

Outstanding analysis which ought to've been published across the MSM and sent to every single MP and their SpAds.

Thank you!

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Seb Thirlway's avatar
Seb Thirlway
4h

Away with ye and your blasphemous belief that a Health Secretary should actually deal with, or even (perish the thought!) talk about the reality of the NHS!

I remember the OGs indulging this pernicious habit months ago; they kept on asking what, exactly, £200m (or some such amount) had actually _bought_ for us. I think all those £££ were supposed to assure supplies of medical equipment, or something. But all that could be found in the contract was a whole lot of "frameworks", "strategies", "channels", possibly even "pillars" too. (Please God, don't let Consultants discover the word "spandrel"...)

Their inquiries were met with blank incomprehension: why on earth would anyone expect £200m (or whatever it was) to actually make a difference in the real world? When "frameworks", "strategies" and "pillars" (but not spandrels...yet) are the real substance of government?

Anyway, what Streeting is really talking about here is not the NHS (was it ever?). There's a much more interesting game to be played than engaging with reality. It's the game of Who Will Take Over and Make Everything Better. Streeting - like every other candidate who might emerge from the current PLP shakeup, like lint and used tissues out of the pocket of a pair trousers headed for the wash - Can Sort It All Out.

Under him (or any of the other candidates, q.v.), all those people who voted Anything-but-Labour the other week will flock delightedly back to Labour; Britain will be a happy, prosperous place. Streeting can make this happen, because (like all the other candidates...) He Is A Genius, Whose Name Will Go Down In History.

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