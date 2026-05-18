The NHS changes Health Secretaries at a frequency similar to that at which most people change broadband providers. Since 2000, Britain has managed to get through fourteen of them, each arriving with the solemn conviction that this time the system will finally be transformed through prevention, integration, or some other management consultant’s abstraction.

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Wes Streeting was merely the thirteenth in line, and now, with his departure, we arrive at number fourteen: James Murray, 42, PPE graduate, and no healthcare experience whatsoever. In other words, exactly the sort of appointment Whitehall regards as perfectly sensible.

Therese Coffey lasted about as long as a supermarket lettuce; Jeremy Hunt survived for over five years and is now remembered, in Westminster folklore, as a sort of elder statesman of healthcare competence merely because he remained upright for longer than everyone else. None, however, arrived with meaningful clinical or health service experience.

The idea that the person running Europe’s largest employer and a £200 billion healthcare system might understand healthcare is apparently considered eccentric. Still, there is some comfort in consistency.

Streeting’s resignation letter offered a masterclass in the modern political genre of the self-congratulatory exit memo.

Not for him the modest observation that healthcare is delivered by hundreds of thousands of doctors, nurses, porters, cleaners and administrators who keep the whole unwieldy apparatus from collapsing entirely. No, Streeting informed the Prime Minister that he had “delivered against the ambitious targets you set for me”.

One-half expected him to add that he personally triaged the ambulances, wheeled patients into theatre, doffed a gown and scrubbed in on operations.

“Today’s figures confirm that we surpassed our waiting times target,” he declared triumphantly, despite strikes and adversity. Waiting lists had fallen by 110,000 in March. Ambulance response times for heart attacks and strokes were supposedly the best in five years. A&E waiting figures were improving. The four-hour performance was also “the best in five years”, he uttered.

Take the famous “best in five years,” approach: less an achievement than a statistical inevitability once performance has collapsed spectacularly beforehand. If a student scores 22 per cent in maths one year and 31 per cent the next, parents do not usually commission a commemorative plaque celebrating “best performance in five years”. Yet in NHS politics, this counts as evidence of visionary leadership.

Streeting’s enthusiasm also overlooked two concepts rarely encountered in PPE seminars: regression to the mean and the Hawthorne effect. When a system performs catastrophically badly for long enough, some metrics will improve simply because they cannot deteriorate indefinitely without the entire enterprise dissolving. The Hawthorne effect is equally relevant, as once ministers start obsessively monitoring a target, organisations temporarily improve performance simply because they know they are being watched. It does not mean the underlying system is healthier. It means everyone is frantically moving patients around like pieces on a chessboard to satisfy the spreadsheet.

And this brings us to what Streeting carefully omitted.

The NHS constitution requires that 92 per cent of patients should begin treatment within 18 weeks of referral. This target remains nowhere close to being met. Yet his resignation letter passed over this awkward detail. Likewise, the supposedly improving A&E system continues to miss both four-hour and twelve-hour waiting standards by enormous margins. Entire hospital trusts now normalise corridor care as though treating patients beside vending machines were an innovation rather than a humiliation.

Cancer targets fared no better: Key diagnosis and treatment milestones due in March were missed. Again, absent from the farewell note. One detects a pattern emerging in modern governance; if you do not mention the failures, perhaps nobody will notice them.

This selective accounting has become endemic in NHS politics. Ministers trumpet marginal gains in whichever statistic has moved in the right direction that week, while ignoring the constitutional standards the service was actually designed to uphold. Success is no longer measured against meaningful benchmarks but against whichever graph can be screenshot most attractively for social media.

Meanwhile, Wes’s parting gift is the dismantling of NHS England, with responsibilities drifting back towards ministers. The rationale, we are told, is “accountability”. One is reminded of Matt Hancock abolishing Public Health England during the pandemic, revealing the great Westminster tradition of solving institutional failure by rebranding it.

When things go wrong, don’t ask difficult questions, don’t examine incentives, don’t address the underlying problems: simply abolish an organisation, invent a new acronym and announce that decisive action is underway.

The abolition of NHS England leaves the Health Secretary with more direct authority than ever before, which makes the appointment of another minister with no healthcare background all the more extraordinary. But Westminster remains convinced that healthcare is fundamentally a communications exercise. Ministers are selected not for expertise but for media agility, factional loyalty and an ability to survive the Sunday morning interview circuit without making a complete mess - to put it politely - of it.

And so James Murray inherits the controls of the most complex public institution in Britain, armed with the traditional qualifications: PPE, ambition, and absolutely no experience of healthcare delivery.

All the while, the doctors and nurses will quietly continue running the NHS, much as they always have, regardless of which Secretary of State is temporarily posing in a high-vis jacket for photographers. The ministerial carousel will spin on as prevention will again be declared a future ambition; targets will again be surpassed, and waiting lists will again be the best in five years.

And somewhere, deep in Whitehall, another resignation letter is already drafting itself.

Two old geezers wrote this piece after a quarter of a century watching Health Secretaries come and go, and consider somebody ought to point out the obvious: the NHS is not failing because too few politicians have reorganised it; it is failing because too many have.