Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Myra's avatar
Myra
6h

I hope this whole pivot to a technocratic society will backfire massively.

I for one am really tired of chatbots and automated messaging. They never answer your question and waste your time.

The personal touch will become evermore important and any business, including healthcare, delivering good service with real people will win in the end.

That is my hope!

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William Edmondson's avatar
William Edmondson
7h

Why don't you two offer your advisory services to Andy Burnham? Help him understand the issues facing the NHS.

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