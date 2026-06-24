Share Trust the Evidence

Just when you thought NHS leaders might have learned the dangers of making grandiose predictions untethered from evidence, along comes another vision of the future. This time from Penny Dash, the head of NHS England, who has suggested that advances in artificial intelligence and robotics could mean patients may one day scarcely need doctors or nurses at all.

According to Dash, the first time patients might meet their surgeon could be on the operating table, while AI systems running through smartphones could manage almost every aspect of care.

For decades, policymakers have been captivated by technological salvation: Electronic records would transform care; centralised booking systems would transform care; NHS 111 would - yes, you’ve guessed it - transform care. Indeed, any old innovation would transform care, but none has remotely delivered the utopian promises made for it.

Now we are told that AI will effectively replace much of clinical medicine. Yet, what happens when millions of people are encouraged to submit symptoms to smartphone-based systems?

The likely outcome is not less demand but more demand. Increased testing uncovers more incidental findings, more screening equals more referrals, and more symptom checking creates more anxiety, and yes, more referrals.

The result is likely to be a classic example of the inverse care law: Those who need healthcare least often have the greatest capacity to navigate digital systems and seek repeated reassurance—meanwhile, those with multiple illnesses, cognitive impairment or poor digital access struggle to engage at all.

Then there was perhaps the most astonishing remark of all: Dash suggested that patients would not want “dirty, clumsy hands” inside their bodies and that robotics would ultimately take over.

An extraordinary thing for the head of NHS England to say.

Medical students, nurses and surgeons spend years having infection control, sterility and patient safety drummed into them. Surgeons scrub meticulously; operating theatres function according to stringent protocols specifically designed to minimise contamination. To characterise clinicians as possessing “dirty, clumsy hands” is not merely careless rhetoric; it reads as a slur on the very workforce upon whom the NHS currently depends.

At a time when morale remains fragile and recruitment challenges persist, it is difficult to imagine a more tone-deaf message.

In fact, this feels remarkably similar to Gerald Ratner’s infamous 1991 speech. Ratner achieved notoriety by joking that the products sold by his own jewellery company were “total crap”. The consequences were swift and devastating. Customers understandably wondered why they should buy products that even the chief executive appeared to despise.

Dash’s comments risk becoming the NHS equivalent of a Ratner moment. If the head of NHS England is publicly implying that clinicians are little more than obstacles on the road to a robotic future, why should patients have confidence in the professionals treating them today?

The timing is particularly unfortunate because it follows so closely on the heels of Jim Mackey’s “superflu” episode, another example of NHS leadership misreading the realities facing frontline services. Grand narratives may generate headlines, but they rarely solve the practical problems.

The NHS faces record waiting lists, workforce shortages, crumbling infrastructure and constrained capital budgets. These are real-world challenges requiring evidence, evaluation and disciplined implementation. What it does not need is another technology-driven fantasy presented as inevitable.

Technology should support clinicians, not replace them, and NHS leaders should perhaps spend less time imagining a future without doctors and nurses and more time helping the ones we have deliver better care for today.

Now, that would be genuinely innovative.