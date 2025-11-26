Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremy Fry's avatar
Jeremy Fry
1h

What is becoming very clear with the TTE work on covid is the absence of critical and independent thinking from significant parts of the scientific establishment and large parts of government here in Britain and abroad. The WHO narrative has been religiously adopted and rebroadcast by the mass media,without further thought or examination. We are therefore treated to the continued ignorance, apathy and unhelpful replies from such organisations. Well done TTE for your continued strides towards uncovering the real science through proper examination of a hypothesis and the supporting evidence. I've no idea why so many in the scientific community have been labotomised! Its unbecoming of them and the discipline we hold dear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
29m

Thank you yet again for grounded, curious mindedness explanation of “accepted” data verses the truth. You guys are the very best!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture