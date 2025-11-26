Amanda Clarke asked for clarification on my post of 23 November:

Amanda asked: ‘Please explain the famous “card game” Wisconsin experiment: in a small room with 14 volunteers, 5 were “donors”’. May be a silly question but needed to ask - were the volunteers smoking and drinking during the card game ?

Silly it is not, and it is not even ignorance. When writing the post, I assumed our subscribers were all familiar with the transmission riddle series. Assumptions kill, but thankfully not in this case. The card study was mentioned in Riddle 7.

The series of other experiments perhaps answers Amanda’s question. We wrote:

“For the next experiment, the Wisconsin group used 11 donors and 11 recipients who shared a sealed dormitory for 12 hours for three days but did not use the same washing facilities and had no physical contact with each other, minimising the risk of transmission by fomites (i.e. surfaces). This time three recipients developed colds, but only one shed the specific RV 55 strain used in the challenge.

In another famous experiment, 11 infected donors kissed 11 recipients for under a minute. The researchers recorded 16 episodes of oral contact but only one infected recipient.

No airborne transmission experiments were possible because the researchers could not isolate any rhinovirus from the air.

In nine of the colds which developed in the experiments, the Wisconsin researchers could not isolate RV55, the strain used in the challenge. These were likely to be episodes of ILI originating outside the experimental conditions.”

Kissing was only allowed between married couples, of course.

The point of all this is two fold.

Demonstrating the folly of the one to one transmission paradigm, which simply does not reflect some or most of the experimental or observational experience. See for example the experience of Ghaaastly Orrrstrailyan which fits with my own.

Demonstrating that 100 years of painfully accumulated knowledge was jettisoned overnight. That is of course assuming whoever made the catastrophic decisions knew about the evidence.

And that is the mother of all assumptions which is the mother of all f….ups.