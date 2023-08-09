In the next two weeks, we will finish telling the second part of the story of the antivirals against influenza, oseltamivir and zanamivir. We started telling the story in March, and with the 28th post of the series, we show you how the pandemic stockpiling construct and “interpandemic” use of antivirals is based on thin air. What seems is not, despite 40% of the randomised evidence being published in mega journals.

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The second part is pulling the rug from claims of effect against complications such as pneumonia and prevention of transmission from person to person. The glossy publications were selected, ghostwritten and spun to present a facade which was pure marketing with little science behind it.

Oseltamivir, however, is both costly and toxic.

By the time the last episode is out (the 36th of the series), you will have got the message loud and clear. The 37th post will contain a list of references to the story, as exhaustive as we can make it.

After a break, the story will then enter its …