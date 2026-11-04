Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
11m

Hi Adam, yes Govaert et al. is included in the Cochrane influenza vaccines in the elderly review, it's relatively small and over 30 years old. It also does not shift the needle at all. The high dose thing is nonsense. Of note our Cochrane review in its first versions did include observational studies. In the last and final iteration we kept the observational stuff but did not update it. Why? because it required a lot of work and we could not make neither head nor tail of it. So many biases, but it's there if you want to look at it. Good luck. Best, Tom.

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Robert Dingwall's avatar
Robert Dingwall
6h

Substack's security check takes forever and is immensely frustrating - but just to echo Tom's recollections of the 1957 and 1968 influenza pandemics - I was born in 1950 so I have reasonably reliable memories of both - or rather non-memories because I don't recall any major disruptions of everyday life. My primary school in Essex did not consolidate classes and my first terms at university were marked more by 'glandular fever' among my contemporaries than influenza. Neither Peter Hennessey nor David Kynaston mention the 1957 pandemic in their major survey histories of Britain in the 1950s. (Kynaston has not yet reached 1968 and it will be interesting to see whether that pandemic gets a mention.) What changed to provoke a national panic in 2020? Who is actually going to fund the sociological and historical work that would be necessary to answer the question?

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