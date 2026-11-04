Ever since we started looking at respiratory viral (RV) disease, we encountered weird stuff. This goes beyond the widespread misuse of the F-word “flu”, although it plays a substantial part in muddying the waters.

40-odd years ago, few would have bothered to take antivirals, and vaccines were only available for influenza, with stable, modest results.

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Tom, who is old enough to be your great-grandfather, does not remember any great shakes around the “Asian flu” of 1957–1958 or the “Hong Kong flu” of 1968–1970 despite the claimed massive impact.

Everyone carried on as normal; people just got on with their daily lives.

Why did the 1957 and 1968 pandemics cause millions of deaths without producing the same degree of social disruption as COVID-19? But we are getting off track, as nowadays, with a flourishing market for all sorts of interventions and “experts” of all kinds, carrying on as normal is no longer allowed. GPs chase you to get immunised for “protection”.

But we still haven’t got to the heart of what is so strange here: the pervasive portrayal of influenza and other “major” respiratory viruses (including coronaviruses, RSV, and parainfluenza) as monsters perpetually poised to pounce.

Nowhere is this tendency more evident than in our bricks series.

However, every piece of robust or semi-robust evidence we have come across, starting with PIE studies, systematic reviews of placebo/do nothing controlled trials of vaccines and antivirals and, more recently, influenza cases recruitment to the RECOVERY trial, suggests that major RV infections are rare and, incidence-wise, can be classified as borderline orphan diseases. In the European Union, a disease is considered rare if it affects fewer than 1 in 2,000 people.

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Influenza is probably not within that range, but precision is hampered by a lack of definition of an active case.

This is a finding which is applicable to the other “major” RVs, apart from the odd outlier such as the Argentinian arm of the Comirnaty trial, as pointed out by Helen McArdle. The outlier is important as the story of the Widow of Hampstead tells us.

But what about the dreaded complications, for example pneumonia? Here are the Best available European incidence estimates:

The trouble with European systematic review estimates is that they include studies using different diagnostic methods, including PCR, and therefore cannot establish the incidence of virologically proven primary influenza pneumonia.

So, it looks as if it can happen, but it’s rare and very difficult to adjudicate with any degree of certainty.

So what is all the fuss about? How did we end up with the recurring gallery of monsters around the corner? Ignorance? Greed? Superficiality? Is it more than my job’s worth to ask questions?

How can we reconcile the evidence with the unfettered use of qualitative PCR by Scare Agency and friends?

This post was written by two old geezers who are coming towards the end of the Bricks series.

Readings

Theilacker C et al. Incidence of all-cause and vaccine-preventable, radiologically confirmed community-acquired pneumonia in hospitalised adults in Germany: a multicentre surveillance study (2021-2023). BMJ Open. 2026 Feb 22;16(2):e109621. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2025-109621.